accounts looted in no time

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
Incredible scam against Intesa Sanpaolo and BNL customers: accounts looted in a short time

Intesa Sanpaolo once again it will have to warn all its users of the new one scam that is turning. This is a well-crafted text message that pretends to be a communication from the bank note.

The phishing attempt in any case it wants to beat the defenses of users by deceiving them, so you have to be very careful.

Understanding once again scammed together with its users: the bank has nothing to do with the text message

It happens once again to the poor unfortunates of the Intesa Sanpaolo group: a new phishing attempt arrives that at this point scams customers and the bank itself. The goal is to obtain the credentials to access the accounts, so that they can be emptied as soon as possible.

Dear Customer,

We are sorry to inform you that we have decided to suspend your operations on our site and on your card as you have ignored the previous request to confirm your identity and to activate the services. DSP2 which is now the European standard.

In order to reuse your card, please confirm the information provided on our site at the time of your registration.

The procedure can be completed by clicking on link below, which will bring it to our site in the section dedicated to checks.

One day update required.

We thank you in advance for your time.

To start:

CLICK HERE

We remind you that until the verification is carried out, you will not be able to:

  • Make withdrawals at the ATM or on the POS.
  • Carry out refills.
  • Make payments online or on POS.
  • Make bank transfers.

