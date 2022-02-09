accumulate records in different locations – PHOTOS

MeteoWeb

Strong snowfall have affected large areas of the Japan in recent days, with some areas having recorded record accumulations. The Japanese Meteorological Agency says a cold air mass has brought snow to locations along the Sea of ​​Japan and other areas.

In 24 hours they were achieved 62cm of snow in the city of Maibara, in the western prefecture of Shiga, and beyond 60cm in the city of Sapporo, in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido. Both measurements are the highest since comparable data became available in 2001 for Maibara and 1999 for Sapporo. The total snow depth in Sapporo has reached 133cm on February 6. The city’s all-time record is 169cm recorded on February 13, 1939.

The traditionally snow-capped mountainous areas in Niigata and Nagano prefectures in central Japan also received more heavy snow than usual. THE 354cm reached on Sunday 6 February in the city of Tsunan of Niigata ei 271cm in the village of Nozawaonsen in Nagano are the highest for locations in recent years. Other noteworthy accumulations:

560cm Charmant Hiuchi

Charmant Hiuchi 550cm Kiroro Snow W.

Kiroro Snow W. 530cm Yudonosan

Yudonosan 529cm Takogura

Takogura 510cm Geto Kogen

Geto Kogen 505cm Shimooritate

Shimooritate 500cm Seki Onsen

Seki Onsen 439cm Sukayu

Many areas of Japan have received above-average amounts of snow this winter and more snowfalls are expected later this week.