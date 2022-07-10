Accusation against Livia Brito’s boyfriend, and Belinda’s confession about Nodal, among the most read of the week

Andrés García falls

“With certainty I tell you, I feel that I am close to my end,” he declared. Andres Garcia on your channel Youtubewhere he shared with his followers the accident he had at his home in Acapulco and that left him with several stitches on his forehead.

The heartthrob of movies like “Pedro Navajas” (1983) and “Tintorera” (1977) explained that in recent days he has felt tired and weak, a situation that caused him to fall that took him to the hospital and that made it necessary for him to move to the house of his wife Margarita Portillo, whose care has helped him recover.

In an interview with the “First Hand” program, he commented that at 81 years old, he is fighting cirrhosis that recently worsened and caused immediate memory loss as well as hearing, adding to this arthritis and weakness . García has a pending visit to the gastroenterologist, but due to high blood pressure he has not been able to travel to Mexico City. Due to this situation, the actor revealed that things, regarding his inheritance, are already in order, almost everything will remain in the name of his wife and the rest to some of his children.

Livia Brito’s boyfriend accused of kidnapping

Mariano Martinezpartner and personal trainer of the actress, was accused this week of kidnapping and robbery by the Venezuelan fashion designer and image consultant Henry Hernandezwho through a series of videos on his social networks, made public the situation he experienced a few days ago.

The stylist explained that he was contacted by Mariano and they stayed to see each other under the pretext of talking about work to see if they could collaborate designing the image. Livia Brito, the next day of the appointment the boyfriend of the actress calls him again under the pretext that he could not find some papers, which he later changed to money, for which he asked them to meet again, when he did so he was taken to a building of offices where he was held for around five hours, during which time he allegedly suffered torture and threats from Maiano Maratínez and Cipriano Silva, who kept him under surveillance; when he finally managed to escape he ran into a patrol that protected him, so the designer decided to file charges.

Livia Birto issued a statement on her social networks, where she assures that she does not know Enrique Hernández and that she is using his name to become famous. On her side, Mariano assured that the legal issue is ongoing with his lawyers and that he will accuse Hernández of theft, moral damage, misappropriation of name, false statements and procedural fraud.

Nicole Kidman stars in memes

australian actress Nicole Kidman Last Wednesday, he participated in the Balenciaga fashion show, which presented his second Haute Couture collection in Paris with the help of its creative director, Demna Gvasalia; Along with her, the singer Dua Lipa, the top models Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell, as well as Kim Kardashian also participated.

But instead of being praised for how good she looked in it, Nicole Kidman’s silver draped dress on the runway was turned into meme material by social media users, referring to aluminum foil as the material. that was used to make it, even others said that Tom Cruise’s ex-wife had agreed to parade as a meat burrito.

The shit: Belinda

Five months after ending her relationship with Christian Nodal, Belinda finally broke her silence and in an interview with “Vogue” magazine in Spain, declared that she regretted having exposed this intimate aspect of her to the media. life and would never do it again.

“Yes, I do regret, and I mean it from the bottom of my heart, for having exposed that subject as I did. But hey, that’s life.”

But the actress and singer who now resides in the Motherland, where she is working on the recording of a series and promoting her career as a singer, also admitted that she had made a mistake in choosing Nodal as a partner.

“I chose wrong, which makes everything even worse. Can you put ‘I screwed up’ in ‘Vogue’? Well, put I screwed up. In all aspects,” he replied to the magazine before signing off in an optimistic tone. “Now I’m better now, you learn from mistakes,” he concluded.

Sebastián Rulli celebrated his birthday naked

“Today I celebrate life, as God brought me into the world 47 years ago. Grateful to life and the people who have been part of my history, those who are here and make me so happy and for those who are yet to come, “wrote Sebastián Rulli in an Instagram post with which he celebrated his birthday.

In the photographs that the Argentine shared, he can be seen coming out of the sea completely naked and covering his private parts with his hands, a pose that he thanked his girlfriend Angelique Boyer, who took the images but gave him the necessary time so that he did not reveal much of his anatomy.

“Thank you, my love, for giving me the chance to put my hands before taking the photos,” wrote Rulli, who also thanked his fans for the signs of affection and for accompanying him to this day.

Among the celebrities who joined the congratulations on this social network were Erika Buenfil, Adrián Uribe, Víctor González, Michelle Rodriguez, Renata Notni, Julio Camejo, Andy Zuno, Verónica Jaspeado, Luz Elena González and of course his girlfriend who wrote to him :

“Life of my love!!! Every year better in every way! You deserve all the blessings, thank you for all the love you give us and don’t be fooled, you could upload 10 photos and I took many. I LOVE YOU @sebastianrulli TO CELEBRATE !!!”.

