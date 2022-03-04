Accusation filed against detainees in Operation Discovery

The Public ministry deposited before the Permanent Attention Office of Santiago the request for a measure of coercion, consisting of 18 months of preventive detention, against 38 people arrested in the Operation Discovery.

Osvaldo Bonilla, chief prosecutor of Santiago, also reported that they asked the court to declare the case complex.

“At the moment we are submitting those that we understand have sufficient connection to achieve coercive measures,” he said.

However, the judicial official said that the investigation is still open, so he did not rule out that other people are subjected.

Among the accused are: Sucre Rafael Rodríguez Ortiz (Darimán and/or Daria), Máximo Miguel Mena Peña, Emmanuel Castro Ozuna (Bill), Mayobanex Braulio Rafael Rodríguez Fernández, Ángel Rafael Peralta Guzmán, Genaro Antonio Hernández Caba, Pablo Miguel Balbuena (Miguel Ortiz and/or the Valve) and David Antonio Guzmán Javier.

According to the indictment of Public ministry, those involved in the alleged network seized evidence of million-dollar transactions, seven pistols and an Uzi submachine gun, US$400,000 (approximately RD$23 million) and more than RD$19.2 million in cash. Also 30 high-end vehicles and 300 electronic equipment, including mobile phones and computers.

The alleged network was dedicated to cybercrime through call centers, sexual and economic extortion, identity theft, including agents of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The organization, which had its operational center in Santiago, with a territorial scope in Puerto Plata, used cryptocurrencies and the national financial system as means for the movement of capital in dollars.

The detainees are accused of Public ministry of violation of articles 59, 60, 258, 265 and 266 of the Dominican Penal Code, which typify complicity, association of criminals and the usurpation of functions and 405 that condemns fraud. In addition, to break the provisions of articles 2, 4 of Law 155-17, on Money Laundering to the detriment of the Dominican State and articles 14 and 15 of Law 53-07, on High Technology Crimes and Crimes, which typify the illicit obtaining of funds and fraud through computerized, telematic and telecommunications means.

So far, the Office of Permanent Care has not set the time of the hearing.