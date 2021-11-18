accusations against doctors who had forgotten him

He was called Terry, was 73 years old and died in hospital two days after being admitted to hospital due to the Covid. The story comes from Great Britain, where the affair opened a debate on the workforce in hospitals during the pandemic. Yes, because the patient died alone in his room (he was not in intensive care), forgotten by the doctors who at that moment were unable to accept his request for help because they were engaged in other emergencies.

MORE INFORMATION

Pharmacist refuses to swab the No vax: “My father among the coffins brought by the army”

Dead man abandoned in the hospital room

A report from the Health And Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) examined Terry’s case, urging hospitals to ensure that patients who require some type of respiratory support are closely monitored if they are being treated outside critical units or at high dependence. The man was hospitalized in December 2020 and was applied CPAP, a medical ventilator that delivers a continuous flow of air at constant positive pressure. To avoid cross-infection with other patients and staff, he was treated in a side room of the ward and his condition was constantly monitored by doctors.

The request for help not heeded

On the evening of his second day in the hospital, however, he called for help using the bell. The report explains that the ward was “extremely busy” at the time due to a shortage of staff, the arrival of a new patient on the ward and “competing clinical priorities.”

The report adds: “A nurse was wearing her personal protective equipment ready to enter Terry’s room but looking through the observation window she saw Terry lying motionless on the floor. The CPAP machine and other alarms, which normally alert staff to a potential problem, could not be heard outside the room. Terry still had the CPAP mask on his face, but the tube was disconnected. Terry did not respond to resuscitation attempts and died. ‘

The staff problem

The HSIB survey highlights the challenges faced during the peaks of the crisis, including workforce gaps and challenges in delivering care outside of normal clinical areas. The report said Covid-19 patients treated with CPAP require close monitoring and observation. “Caring for such critically ill patients in the side rooms of the general wards poses a security risk,” he added.