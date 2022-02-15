Accusations against Müller for animal abuse: player sells sperm from his horses

After the controversy arisen for the mistreatment of cats by Zouma, another player was also involved for a report concerning his animals. It is about Thomas Müllerplayer of the Bayern Monaco. The Sun reports how the player and his wife Lisa got a report from the animal protection. The couple has a farm, and the wife regularly attends events with her horses. “Unfortunately we have bad news. Our favorite horse, D’Avie, will not be available for the next few months. He slipped while trying to prepare for the breeding season and fell dramatically sideways. He suffered a hoof injury and will have to rest for the next few months. He is a great friend and he could have been worse “, acknowledged Thomas Müller himself. But the accusation concerns precisely the reproductive issue, since the player and his wife Lisa sell the sperm of their horses. Precisely because of the injury, the sperm of the D’Avie horse can be purchased at the discounted amount of 200 instead of 2000 euros. All this has alerted animal protection, which expressed itself in these terms: “It is horrible that those who call themselves horse lovers force the animals in their care to perform unnatural sexual acts to take advantage of them. The injuries sustained by D’Avie under the supervision of Lisa and Thomas Müller were avoidable and unnecessary, “said PETA (German association) spokeswoman Jana Hoger.