(ANSA) – ROME, JANUARY 23 – Ukraine “needs new leaders”: this was stated by former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev, whom Great Britain accused of being at the center of a Moscow plot to overthrow the current government of Kiev, replacing it with a pro-Russian executive that could be led by Murayev.



Writing on Facebook, Murayev explained that “Ukraine needs new politicians, whose policy will be based on the national interests of Ukraine and its people. The Ukrainian people need new leaders.”



“The time of pro-Western and pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine has irreversibly passed. The defeat of politicians like Poroshenko and Medvedchuk is a clear confirmation of this. Their actions have caused irreparable losses to the country and divided the Ukrainian people,” he writes the former deputy.



“The Ukrainian people – underlines Murayev – need the rule of law, peace, a reasonable and pragmatic economic and social policy, as well as new political leaders. These leaders will not divide people on a linguistic or religious basis. Ukraine has need for unity and cohesion more than ever, in the face of new challenges. I appeal to anyone who is not indifferent to the fate of Ukraine: stop dividing ourselves between pro-Russia and pro-West, stop making our heads bang one against the other, and we will build peace in our country by ourselves. “



