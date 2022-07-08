Accused Dominican winemaker released

The grocer Dominican Joseph Alba He was released on bail this Thursday, after being accused of murder after the fight he had with a violent ex-convict in his store last weekend when he entered his business and assaulted him.

The New York Post reported that Alba arrived at her apartment around 8:30 tonight with an electronic monitor, hours after a judge lowered bail from $250,000 to $50,000.

The Dominican, when leaving Rikers Island, where he was imprisoned, did so in the company of his children, with his face covered and refused to answer questions, they reported.

Joseph Alba He was under arrest for the murder of Austin Simon, a 35-year-old African-American. The incident occurred last Friday at night in the “Blue Moon Convenience Store” warehouse.

They reported that as part of the release agreement, Alba is prohibited from leaving New York City, so she had to hand over her passport, so the authorities ensure that she will not be able to leave in “a premeditated trip to the Dominican Republic”.

In a video published on the networks, it is shown how Simon, a criminal with a long history of violence, according to reports, burst behind the counter and pushed the grocer against a wall of groceries and then the grocer stabbed him.

Family and friends of Joseph Alba they created a GoFundMe portal to help pay bail, but it was removed when the campaign had raised around $20,000.

Alba’s family insists she was acting in self-defense when she grabbed the knife with which she killed her attacker.