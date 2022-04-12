Accused for the murder of a teenager kidnapped in El Hipopótamo will not face the death penalty

The United States Department of Justice will not seek the death penalty against those accused of the murder of a teenager who was kidnapped from a restaurant in Río Piedras.

This was reported by federal prosecutor Julian N. Radzinschi in a motion submitted today before Judge Pedro Delgado.

“The United States government notifies the Court that it will not seek the death penalty against Geofley Jomar Pérez, Luis Aulet Maldonado, Luis Cabán Nieves and Jopse Jomar Santos Mercado,” the motion indicates.

All four were sent to prison. It remains to be seen whether, now that the possibility of a death sentence has been removed from the picture, any negotiations between the parties will emerge.

So far, in none of the hearings has it been suggested that there be conversations in this direction between the prosecution and the accused.

All face charges for the death of a person that arose from carjacking, kidnapping and discharging a firearm during the commission of a crime. Pérez, Aulet Maldonado and Cabán Nieves face two additional charges for carjacking and another violation of the weapons law.

The teenager Jesús Francisco Pérez and two other people were kidnapped on the night of October 31, 2021.

According to the complaint from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), three people were seen dressed in black while riding the owner of the El Hipopótamo restaurant, a 22-year-old man and Francisco Pérez.

Later, they requested the payment of a reward that ended up being agreed at $80,000. But while she was on the phone with a family member at the kidnappers’ order, the 22-year-old victim saw one of the captors fire a gun.

“After the firing of the weapon by one of the armed individuals in the white bus, victim 2 observed that victim 3 (Jesús Francisco Pérez) had been hit with a bullet or a fragment and began to bleed,” adds the federal complaint.

After payment, the individuals released two of the victims and left the body of Francisco Pérez on the premises of a gas station on PR-1, in Guaynabo.

Days after the FBI released security camera footage, Aulet Maldonado and Cabán Nieves turned themselves in.

Pérez, the main defendant in the case, was a fugitive for 38 days until he turned himself in on December 8.