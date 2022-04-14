Accused in taking over the Capitol: “I was following orders from Trump”

Washington An Ohio man accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified Wednesday that he joined thousands of protesters in looting the building last year based on what he thought were orders from President Donald Trump.

Dustin Byron Thompson38, a resident of Columbus, Ohio, testified that he took to surfing the internet after being laid off from his pest control job in March 2020, and that in his inactivity during the pandemic he fell under the influence of Trump by believing conspiracy theories.

During his trial in federal district court in Washington, Thompson testified that he found the allegation of voter fraud credible because it was the president saying it. His legal team is the first to argue that Trump and people associated with him are responsible for the mob’s actions that day..

“It seems like the whole world was attacking him (Trump). He needed someone to stand up for him, and I was trying to do that,” Thompson alleged.

Under cross-examination by prosecutors, Thompson acknowledged that he ignored signs he shouldn’t be in the Capitol — broken glass, alarms, irritating chemicals in the air — and said he stole the coat rack to prevent others from using it as a weapon. He also indicated that he witnessed intense clashes between the police and the agitators outside the Congress building, and subsequently fled from the agents. He said weeks later he realized what he did was wrong and now he is ashamed of his actions.

Thompson’s trial by jury is the third of hundreds of trials involving the unrest on Capitol Hill. The first two concluded with guilty pleas to all counts for both defendants. Thompson’s defense is the first to argue that Trump and people associated with him are responsible for the mob’s actions that day..

“If the president almost gave you an order to do something, I felt compelled to do it,” Thompson testified.

Thompson’s attorney requested subpoenas to call Trump and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani as witnesses, but District Judge Reggie Walton denied that request. Jurors on Wednesday began listening to recordings of speeches Trump and Giuliani gave at a rally before the riots. They are expected to finish listening to the recordings on Thursday morning and begin deliberations later in the day.