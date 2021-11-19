accused modders counterattack and bring Rockstar Games to court – Nerd4.life

The approach of GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition was also marked by intense legal activity by Take Two and Rockstar Games, which began a carpet bombing of the entire modder gravitating around the original GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas, probably in view of the revolution brought about by the remastered editions, but among these there is someone who does not fit and has decided to fight back, taking the matter to court.

It is about those responsible for Re3 Project, a substantial project to rebuild GTA 3 and GTA Vice City for modern platforms, which last September was indicted by Take Two for reverse engineering.

According to the publisher, i 14 developers engaged in the project would have made use of assets and code elements improperly taken from the original Rockstar Games games, which the accused have always rejected.

Although the work done is clearly based on the original code, this would have been completely rebuilt and without the use of assets created by Rockstar Games, at least according to the group. Usually, in cases like these the threat of legal action from a large company is enough to close the case, because the accused almost always withdraw from the battle in fear of total defeat, but in this case the modders have decided to to move on.

The accused are reportedly denying that the plaintiff has the necessary rights to prevent the project from being distributed and are therefore confident that the judge can rule in their favor, which is why the lawsuit should move forward. court. We await at this point to see how the issue will continue.

In the meantime, GTA Trilogy proved to be an operation not quite at the level of expectations, as you can also read in our review about it.