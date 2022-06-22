Accused of damaging Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian responds

LT



06/22/2022 at 09:47 Updated 06/22/2022 at 09:55



Accused of having damaged the dress of Marilyn Monroe, Kim Kardashian has decided to react.

Kim Kardashian is at the heart of a new controversy. For several days, the 41-year-old businesswoman has been accused, with supporting photos, of having damaged Marilyn Monroe’s legendary dress during her visit to the Met Gala on May 2. Allegations that did not fail to react to the companion of Pete Davidson. Invited to the program “Today Show” broadcast on Tuesday June 21, Kim Kardashian wanted to make things clear. “We see a lot of people saying, ‘the dress is damaged,’ is that true?” first asked journalist Hoda Kotb.

“Nope. Ripley’s and I worked really well together,” Kourtney Kardashian’s sister replied, also noting the presence of “handlers with gloves” who “helped her put the dress on.” In order to best preserve this iconic outfit, a whole process has been put in place. “I arrived on the red carpet in a dressing gown and slippers, then put the robe on at the bottom of the red carpet and walked up the stairs. I probably wore it for 3, 4 minutes.”

What’s next after this ad

“I completely changed my way of life”

The reality TV star said she has a lot of respect for Marilyn Monroe. “I understand how much this dress means to American history. And with the theme [du Met Gala] being American, I said to myself: “What could be more American than Marilyn Monroe singing happy birthday to the President of the United States?”, she declared.

What’s next after this ad

During this interview, Kim Kardashian also took the opportunity to talk about her weight loss, which was strongly criticized by the public. “I saw it as a role and I really wanted to wear this dress, it was very important to me. Besides, it allowed me to learn more about my lifestyle and my health. Since then, I have continued to eat healthy and have lost 9 kilos. I’m not trying to lose more weight, but I have more energy than before. I eat a lot less sugar and junk food. In fact, I just completely changed my lifestyle.”

Also in pictures: The Kardashian-Jenner clan reunited for the first time at the Met Gala