Accused of grossophobia, Taylor Swift modifies her clip in disaster

Some Internet users strongly criticized a scene from the “Anti-hero” clip, deeming it grossophobic. The clip “Anti-hero” published at the same time as his new album tells of his anxieties and his fights, particularly around eating disorders. The criticized scene shows Taylor Swift and her evil double in the bathroom. When the singer steps on the scale, instead of seeing the number appear, we can read the word “big”. A reference to her own insecurities about her weight and her body image that we discovered in the documentary “Miss Americana”.

While twitter ignites against the terminology used, the star preferred to delete this passage in disaster. This social network has not yet calmed down and two camps oppose each other. Today, Taylor Swift fans are coming to her defense by addressing the minimization of body dysmorphia in skinny people.

Her ‘Midnight’ album became Spotify’s most-streamed single-day album, an impressive record for the decidedly more pop country star in recent years. Lhe streaming platform even experienced a breakdown overnight from Thursday to Friday, preventing some fans from listening to this long-awaited tenth album.