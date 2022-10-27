Entertainment

Accused of grossophobia, Taylor Swift modifies her clip in disaster

Photo of James James1 day ago
0 7 1 minute read

Some Internet users strongly criticized a scene from the “Anti-hero” clip, deeming it grossophobic. The clip “Anti-hero” published at the same time as his new album tells of his anxieties and his fights, particularly around eating disorders. The criticized scene shows Taylor Swift and her evil double in the bathroom. When the singer steps on the scale, instead of seeing the number appear, we can read the word “big”. A reference to her own insecurities about her weight and her body image that we discovered in the documentary “Miss Americana”.

While twitter ignites against the terminology used, the star preferred to delete this passage in disaster. This social network has not yet calmed down and two camps oppose each other. Today, Taylor Swift fans are coming to her defense by addressing the minimization of body dysmorphia in skinny people.

Her ‘Midnight’ album became Spotify’s most-streamed single-day album, an impressive record for the decidedly more pop country star in recent years. Lhe streaming platform even experienced a breakdown overnight from Thursday to Friday, preventing some fans from listening to this long-awaited tenth album.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 day ago
0 7 1 minute read

Related Articles

Kourtney Kardashian makes Penelope’s dreams come true for her 10th birthday!

5 mins ago

Learn about the difficult life of Mila Kunis before succeeding as an actress » DUPLOS

13 mins ago

Khloé Kardashian will have sole custody of her baby boy?

15 mins ago

Grey’s Anatomy: The true inspiration that Shonda Rhimes had to create the series

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button