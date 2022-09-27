Accused of having evaded 14.5 million euros from the tax authorities, Shakira will be tried for tax evasion

Shakira will be tried in a Spanish court for tax evasion, the country’s judicial authorities announced on Tuesday. The fraud would amount to nearly fifteen million euros.

Colombian star Shakira will be tried for tax evasion by a court located on the outskirts of Barcelona (northeastern Spain), on a date yet to be fixed, judicial authorities announced on Tuesday.

A sentence of more than 8 years in prison requested

At the end of July, the prosecution announced that it would request a sentence of more than eight years in prison against the singer, accused of having subtracted 14.5 million euros from the Spanish tax authorities between 2012 and 2014.

Two days earlier, Shakira – who claims her innocence – said she refused to seal an agreement with the prosecution and wanted to go to trial, the date of which has not yet been set.

The prosecution accuses the interpreter of the hits Hips don’t lie, WakaWaka Where Loca tax evasion of 14.5 million euros over the years 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Questions about his tax residence

According to the prosecution, Shakira had been living in Spain since 2011, when her relationship with FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique was made public, but had maintained her tax residence in the Bahamas Islands, considered a tax haven, until 2015.

Shakira’s lawyers believe that until 2014, most of her income came from her international tours and that she lived no more than six months a year in Spain, a condition required to establish her tax residence in Spain. the country.

Shakira's name is among those cited in the Pandora Papers, a vast investigation published at the end of 2021 by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, accusing several hundred personalities of having concealed assets in offshore companies, in particular for the purpose of 'tax evasion.











