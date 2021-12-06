accused of having had a relationship with a woman – Corriere.it

from Stefano Montefiori

From our correspondent



PARIS – The Pope accepted the resignation of Monsignor Michel Aupetit on Thursday 2 December, a few days after the archbishop of Paris had admitted to having had “ambiguous behavior with a woman”, placing the mandate in Bergoglio’s hands. Monsignor Michel Aupetit, 70, at the head of the most important diocese in France since December 2017, had written a letter to the Pope after the French press had evoked an intimate relationship with a woman in 2012, which he has always denied.

The weekly Le Point told of an embarrassing episode that took place in the spring of 2020, when the archbishop’s closest collaborators became aware of an e-mail he had mistakenly sent to his secretary in February 2012, which was actually intended for another woman. According to concordant sources, the content of the e-mail was unequivocal and showed an intimate relationship with that woman. A relationship between two consenting adults and therefore devoid of any criminal relevance, but contrary to the obligation of celibacy foreseen by the Church: if he had become aware of a similar behavior held by a priest of his diocese, the archbishop would have been obliged to suspend it.

The apostolic nuncio to Paris, Celestino Migliore, had been aware of the email since May 2020, when an internal investigation it was entrusted to Aupetit’s predecessor, Cardinal André Vingt-Trois. After the article was published, the issue became public knowledge, and the archbishop of Paris, a former doctor, known for his rigorous positions on termination of pregnancy, family and bioethics, first explained his position: “When I was vicar in general, a woman came to me on several occasions with visits and letters, to the point that sometimes I had to put a certain distance between us. However, I recognize that my behavior towards him may have been ambiguous, suggesting the existence between us of an intimate relationship and sexual relations, which I strongly deny“.

Then, the decision to write to the Pope. “The word resignation, however, is not the one I used in the letter – Aupetit specified to the Catholic daily La Croix -. Resignation means abandonment of the office. In reality, I put it back in the hands of the Holy Father, because it is he who gave it to me. I did it to preserve the diocese because, as a bishop, I have to put myself at the service of the unity of the Church“. The story of the archbishop of Paris came at a very delicate moment for the Church of France, a few weeks after the publication of the Sauvé report which documented the serious and numerous cases of pedophilia (from 1950 to today 330,000 people have been victims of acts of pedophilia in the French Church). Aupetit’s relationship with a woman has nothing to do with pedophilia, but adds to an already difficult situation. While waiting for the successor to be identified, the Pope has entrusted the interim to Georges Pontier, archbishop emeritus of Marseille and former president of the French bishops’ conference.