Accused of making fun of Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez apologizes

The fan war continues. For several years now, the smallest actions of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have been scrutinized by their admirers. The goal is to prove that one of the two women is copying the other. Most of the time, it is especially the wife of Justin Bieber who is singled out and accused of doing everything like the singer. A situation that she no longer supports since in early April, she spoke on Tiktok asking fans to leave her alone. This Wednesday, May 11, it is Selena Gomez who this time has been blamed. The reason ? The Rare Beauty founder posted a Tiktok video where she shares her skincare routine. The problem ? Hailey Bieber did the same a few weeks earlier. If it’s just a coincidence, fans lashed out at the actress in the comments: “We know who you refer to”, “you’re just a copycat”.

@selenagomez♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

@haileybieber simple night routine. Using Joanna Czech toner, rhode, and a little organic rosehip oil. ♬ Borderline – Tame Impala

Selena Gomez reacts

The video got so big that Selena Gomez finally decided to break the silence. In comment, she writes: “This is the reason why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys, I have no idea what I did, but I’m so sorry. There was no bad intention on my part. Since then, the actress has decided to disable the comments under her video in order to no longer receive hate messages.

As a reminder, Hailey Bieber married Justin Bieber in September 2018, just a few months after the latter ended his relationship with Selena Gomez. Since then, fans have regularly attacked young women and have continued to create dramas while they seem to be living their lives peacefully far from each other.