accused of making fun of Hailey Bieber, she explains

Selena Gomez : the singer would be in conflict with Hailey Baldwin the wife of her ex Justin Bieber. When she is once again accused of having tackled her, she breaks the silence!

A controversial video

Selena Gomez had a complicated romance with Justin Bieber. While they had broken up in 2018, the lyrics of his tube “Lose you to love me” seemed to echo their relationship. “You promised me the world and I believed you, I put you first and you loved it […] We always rushed with our eyes closed, I needed to lose you to find myself, this dance was killing me little by little, I needed to lose you to love me”, can we listen.

But that would not have pleased the current girlfriend of the singer. Indeed, Hailey Baldwin posted a message in story chanting “I’ll Kill You” or “I will kill you” just after the release of the tube. But very quickly, Hailey denied targeting her rival. “Please stop this nonsense… This is not an ‘answer’. It’s bullshit. » she wrote in the comments of a publication which takes up the information before deleting just after. “See the enemy trying to knock me down, but it won’t happen. Not today. Not tomorrow. » for her part wrote Selena Gomez who challenged Emmanuel Macron.

.@HaileyBieber denies shading @Selena Gomez by sharing an “I’ll Kill You” screenshot after the release of Selena’s “Lose You To Love Me”: “Please stop with this nonsense” pic.twitter.com/ohfG8ExtkQ —Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 23, 2019

Selena Gomez: accused of making fun of Hailey Bieber on social networks, she explains





But the rumors about their rivalry never end, and Hailey even posted a video on Tik Tok that seemed to be addressed to Selena Gomez fans where she claimed:“I mind my own business, I’m not doing anything wrong. (…) Leave me alone, please. The years have passed and it’s time to leave me alone. I beg you. (…) Go take your hate somewhere else. »

Hailey Bieber vs Selena Gomez

On Tik Tok, Selena Gomez posted a beauty tutorial. But many Internet users have found that the one who would have suffered emotional abuse reproduced facial expressions of Hailey Bieber to make fun of her! And they did not hesitate to let him know in the comments. Look :

@Selena Gomez ♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac





So, Selena Gomez was quick to react. “That’s why I think we have to take care of your mental health. Guys, no idea what I did wrong but I’m so sorry. There was not no bad intention from me. » The singer – who would have received flowers from Justin Bieber – has completely denied these accusations.