Accused of not having paid a stylist, Beyoncé responds to criticism

Beyoncé’s team has come to the rescue, once again, to deny the new clash against the superstar. The latest controversy concerns the styling, on his new album, Renaissance. The artist Nusi Quero claims that the singer’s camp simply did not pay her for her work.

It is above all Marni Senofonte, official stylist of the interpreter of Crazy in Love, who is taken to task, since it is he who should have settled what the star owes to Nusi Quero. Although the latter chose to erase the message in which he made his accusations, the Beyoncé camp wanted to respond.

“It is deeply disturbing that designer Nusi Quero has released damaging statements about Marni Senofonte regarding non-payments for work performed. In fact, he was paid for his work and there is evidence of all payments made,” reads a statement relayed by ETOnline.com.

Methodical

It is out of the question to let this affront pass. Queen Bey’s press release therefore continues in a methodical manner, specifying in great detail how Nusi Quero was remunerated.

“We have been in communication with his team and three payments have been made to him. The first payment was made on May 9, 2022. The second payment, a deposit of fifty percent of the agreed cost, was made by wire transfer on July 8, 2022. The third and final payment was returned when he changed his account number. It was returned as an invalid account number based on an error on his part. After persistent and exhausting communication to obtain the correct information on his account and two unsuccessful wire transfer attempts, a physical check was sent to him for the final payment on September 29, 2022,” the message concludes.

Renaissance has been chaining this kind of bad buzz since its release. The singer Kelis had started the hostilities by saying that she had never been consulted before one of her titles was sampled. UK band Right Said Fred also hit out at Beyoncé for not getting paid for their hit sample I’m Too Sexy.

If, for Kelis, the sample of Milkshake was removed, the British group received the same response as the stylist Nusi Quero: the team of the American artist published the date of the payment made to their publisher for the use of their song after being surprised by their complaints.