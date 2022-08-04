Accused of plagiarism by Kelis, Beyoncé removes a new title from her album Renaissance

The release of the new album by Beyonce talk a lot, both positive and negative. After having been the target of many associations for its vulgarity in its title HeatedQueen B is in the sights of the singer Kelis, who accuses him of plagiarism. In question, the piece Energy.

Two less pieces

Friday July 30, Queen B marked her comeback in the charts with the release of her album Renaissance. Success from the first hours, the album is however controversial. For a week, the scandals follow one another. To begin with, several associations have expressed their desire to remove the piece Heated of the disc. The cause ? The use of the word « Spaz ” in the sentence : ” Spazzin’ on that ass, spazzin’ on that ass “. A term used to designate people with a disability… We summarize everything for you here.

In recent days, another scandal has affected the interpreter of Lemonade and concerns his piece Energy. She has sampled Kelis’ track, Milkshake, without the consent of the singerwho expressed his pain on Instagram: “ I am blown away by the level of disrespect and utter ignorance from all three parties involved. I discovered this sample the same way as everyone else. Nothing is ever what it seems, some people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have fooled everyone. »

In response, Beyoncé and her teams have decided to remove the track from the album and therefore streaming platforms.