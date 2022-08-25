Accused of plagiarism, Taylor Swift finds herself once again in turmoil

Taylor Swift is accused of plagiarizing the cover of a 2010 poetry book for the design of the booklet of her album “Lover”. One more case in the eventful news of the singer.

Y is there a week where Taylor Swift isn’t controversial? Just days after being singled out for overusing her private jet, making her most polluting celebrity of the year, here she is accused of plagiarism. The American site TMZ said to have obtained evidence of a complaint filed against the singer. A woman named Teresa La Dart accuses Taylor Swift of being much too inspired by his book of poemsreleased in 2010, for designing the songbook for the album Lover, released in 2019.

To support her complaint, the writer explains that her book, also called Loverwas released nearly a decade earlier, so Taylor Swift’s team might have seen it somewhere before.

A Few Similarities and Business Happens

But the similarities don’t end with the title – which wouldn’t be enough for plagiarism since the booklet is named after Swift’s co-released album. Teresa La Dart also blames Taylor Swift to have chosen the same colors, pastel blue and pinkfor her booklet than she for her book.

On the same subject ⋙ Taylor Swift is the most polluting celebrity of the year according to a ranking

⋙ Adele, Taylor Swift… Why do we like to listen to sad songs so much? Science has the answer

The writer unknown to the general public also notes that the style of the chosen photos by the singer’s team is very similar to hers. In other words, she feels cheated. She’s now asking for over a million dollars damages for this damage, since the Deluxe version of this album, which included the booklet, sold more than 2.9 million copies in the United States.

Taylor Swift is sued for plagiarism in another case. This time it’s the famous lyrics of his song “Shake It Off”. Since 2017, a duo of authors have accused him of stealing the phrases “Hater’s gonna hate” and “Player’s gonna play” from them. An accusation which she formally denies.