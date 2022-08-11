Entertainment

Accused of plagiarizing “Shake It Off”, Taylor Swift defends herself

Faced with the charges, Taylor Swift maintains its position. The singer is currently being sued by Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, who wrote the song Beaches Gon’ Play for the former girlsband 3LW, whose chorus is lyrically very close to that of shake it off, one of Taylor Swift’s hits. The complaint was filed in 2018, but a judge dismissed it until the case was reopened last year.

Taylor Swift’s defense is simple: she couldn’t copy 3LW’s single because she had never heard of it or even heard of it when it came out shake it off in 2014. As she explains in the motion filed on August 6, she grew up listening almost exclusively to country music, rarely listening to the radio and never watching a music channel. An R&B/pop group could not have crossed his path.

Expressions that have become common

In middle school and high school, she says, she heard other people use the phrases “playas gonna play” and “haters gonna hate,” which had become common and incorporated into the chorus to get rid of negative feelings. In short: everyone says; she didn’t pull it from a song she never heard.

If, like Taylor Swift until 2018, you’ve never heard 3LW’s single…here’s your chance!

