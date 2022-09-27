Meghan Markle : unfortunately, the wife of Prince Harry is not unanimous in the country… And some criticize him for taking himself for a star!

Meghan Markle: again singled out

Now based in Los Angeles with Harry and their two beautiful children, Meghan Markle has resumed her professional activities by launching a podcast “Archetypes” which is already a hit. Serena Williams, the famous tennis player had also been his first guest. However, on September 8, Meghan Markle decided to stop all professional activity to respect the mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

To pay a last tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned over her kingdom for 70 years, she and her husband, Prince Harry, traveled to Great Britain. Meghan had also moved the crowd by hugging a young teenager who had been waiting for 2 hours during the procession which preceded the ceremony. However, his passage did not delight everyone, and we had even refused to shake his hand in public.

Meghan Markle accused of taking herself for Beyoncé

Some found it unconvincing and accused it of forcing emotion in this sad time. Monday, September 19, when leaving Her Majesty’s coffin at Westminster Abbey, Meghan Markle tried a tear. And, five days earlier, she had already bowed deeply to the Queen’s sarcophagus on display in Westminster Hall.

Meghan Markle: accused of taking herself for ‘the Beyoncé of Great Britain’

Anyway, it seems that whatever she does, Meghan will always have detractors. Moreover, the British journalist Valentine Low, a specialist in royalty, has released a new book: Brokers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown. In this one, Meghan Markle’s behavior is heavily criticized.

The Mirror swung that a former insider of the palace confided in the author about him: ” According to me, Meghan thought she was going to be Britain’s Beyoncé. She thought being part of the royal family would give her that prestige. But what she discovered was that there was so many ridiculous rules that she couldn’t even act like any other individual would, which isn’t easy. It just needed the decision makers to sit around a table and say, Ok, what are we going to do about this?“.