Accused of the death of Orlando Jorge Mera seeks to obtain freedom; Hearing set for September 22

Fausto Miguel Cruz de la Mota, accused of shooting to death the Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources, Orlando Jorge Mera, seeks get your freedom through a mandatory review of the coercive measure.

The accused went to the Sixth National District Investigation Court, presided over by Judge Yanibet Rivas, but in the court informed that he decided to change his lawyermentioning Juan Amador González, as his new defender.

Faced with this situation, the magistrate set for the September 22 knowledge of the mandatory review of the coercive measure, after the accused desisted from the services of lawyers Manuel Sierra and Ybo Rene Sánchez.

The lawyer Miguel Valerio, representative of the victim’s relatives, who became a civil actor, did not object to the hearing being postponed so that the new defense of the accused could take notice of the accusatory piece against him. .

Cruz de la Mota was arrested for the death of his childhood friend, either held on June 6 at the Environment offices.

The defendant seeks that the court vary the preventive detention of one year issued against him by the magistrate Rigoberto Sena Ferreras, of the Permanent Attention Court of the National District, who ordered sending him to the Najayo-Men prison.

According to the file of the accusing body, Fausto Miguel Cruz, nicknamed “Carandai”, planned the assassination of the minister, because he was opposed to granting him some permits to export 5,000 tons of used batteries through the company Aurum Gavia, SA

Supposedly, the defendant was frustrated because “he campaigned for the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) and they did not solve him.”