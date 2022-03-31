Accused of the largest kidnapping in the US: he could go free

On March 25, at a hearing at the California Men’s Colony State Prison in San Luis Obispo County, Frederick Newhall Woodswas declared fit to be released on parole.

Frederick Newhall Woods He was accused 50 years ago of one of the largest kidnappings in the United States, when he participated along with two other men in the kidnapping of a school bus where there were 26 children, between the ages of five and 14, and the bus driver, and buried them alive.

The defendant has been denied freedom 17 times, various media reported.

Nowadays Newhall Woods He is 70 years old, and was sentenced for his role in the hijacking along with the Schoenfeld brothers, Richard and James, who helped him hijack the bus in southwest San Francisco, near Chowchilla.

The kidnappers took the victims to Livermore, where they were locked underground in a ventilated bunker on property owned by Woods’ father. The children remained in the place for 16 hours in deplorable conditions.

NBC News reported that the kidnappers were apparently inspired by the movie Dirty Harry, demanding a $5 million ransom from the families. The children at that time said that they took advantage of a moment when the kidnappers were sleeping, managed to make their way underground and escaped.

The men pleaded guilty and received 27 life sentences, without the possibility of parole, but an appeals court overturned the sentence, ruling that the defendants should have the possibility of parole if they did not meet the requirements. The Schoenfeld brothers were released in 2012 (Richard) and 2015 (James).

The only one currently in custody is Woods, who at the hearing apologized for his actions, telling the board he felt “an empathy that he didn’t feel then.”

“My character has changed since then. She was 24 years old. I now fully understand the terror and trauma I caused. I take responsibility for that heinous act,” she added, according to NBC News.

The board will take 120 days to decide what will happen, according to the decisions made, the file will be passed to the Governor’s Office, which has the last word.

Larry Park and Rebecca Reynolds Dailey, victims of what happened, were in favor of Woods’ release. “I think you’ve served long enough for the crime you committed,” Park said during the hearing.

While Lynda Cerrejo disagreed, she said that just thinking about her assailant being paroled makes her nauseous.