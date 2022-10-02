accused of using too much water during the drought

According to documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times from the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, several celebrities have received “exceedance notices” stating that they have exceeded 150% of their monthly water budget at least four times since the district released new rules to combat drought late last year.

The excessive water use notices were sent out in May and June, and according to the Times, among those recipients were Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone and former NBA star Dwyane Wade.. Kim was also under fire recently after being number 7 on a list of celebrities ranked as the “biggest offenders” of private jet shows. Nearly 97% of Los Angeles is in a state of “severe drought” according to Drought.gov. This year was considered the fourth driest year in the last 128 years, the first four months being the driest on record, the Weather Channel reported in May.

"Why does Kim Kardashian believe she is entitled to have more water than other residents during this drought?"

On June 1, Las Virgenes declared a series of tough “Stage 3” restrictions, limiting residents to one day a week for outdoor watering. That month, two properties associated with Kim received excessive water advisories, showing his Hidden Hills home was over his June water budget by about 232,000 gallons, reported the Times. Her sister, Kourtney, also came under fire last month for going 245% over budget at her $8 million Calabasas home.

Records showed actor and comedian Hart was about 519% over budget in June. Meanwhile, Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, exceeded their water budget by 1,400% in June or about 90,000 gallons of water over the allowed amount. In May, their property went over budget by 489,000 gallons. The couple released a statement saying they “We were doing everything we could to rectify the situation and will continue to make great efforts to resolve the problem.”

Mike McNutt, a spokesperson for Las Virgenes, told The Times that they are asking these celebrities to reduce their water usage as the city struggles to get the drought under control.

“People listen to you, people watch you, people appreciate what you do”McNutt said. “We need you to show the niche, to be examples and to be leaders for other people to follow.”