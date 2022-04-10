accused the owner of a gym at work even if positive

Found at work in the gym, while he should have been isolated at home as he was positive for Covid. After the complaint by the carabinieri, one of the first trials for the violations of the quarantines begins, as a case precisely for the owner of a gymnasium forlì, defended by the lawyer Giovanni Principato, accused of having violated the quarantine by leaving his home in 2021 for go to the gym. The trial will be held in June in the Court of Forlì.

The prosecutor of Forli in fact complains that he went to the gym to work in 2021, despite the order of the Ausl Romagna not to leave his home as he tested positive for Covid. On the other hand, the position of the accused is different, who claims instead that he never received the mail from the Ausl and therefore behaved legitimately on the day of the check in the gym, regularly functioning and frequented by numerous sportsmen. In fact, according to him, the surprise was great when he learned from the Carabinieri of Forli, during a random check in the gym, that he was in the list of Covid positives and therefore subject to the obligation of quarantine. Not only would he not receive the quarantine order, but not even the information of his positivity about him.

It will therefore now be the Forlì court to verify his position. The communication of positivity takes place via e-mail and often presents technical drawbacks that can generate notification errors, as neither certified mail or registered mail nor manual notification is provided, as is the case for all administrative acts. On the other hand, the large volume of daily alerts in the peaks of the epidemic would not have allowed any other form of fast communication. The emergency law on the violation of the quarantine obligation provides as sanctions the arrest of up to 18 months plus a fine of up to 5000 euros: this is now the potential maximum sentence that the owner of the gym will have to face in court.