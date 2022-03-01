Accused would not be transferred “to be washing bathrooms” in Najayo

For being “washing toilets” at this time the defendant in the case would not be transferred Coral 5G, Yeudy Blandesmil Guzman Alcantara denounce his lawyer.

Jorge Luis Lorenzo Paulinodenounced today that his client would not attend the appeal hearing today since he is washing bathrooms in jail Najayo-Man.

“I communicated with my client, Colonel Yudy Blandesmil and it is sad at this time that a colonel who is undergoing a process in which he has not been convicted has him cleaning the bathroom,” he indicated. Lorenzo Paulino.

“The same thing happens with all the defendants (…) they cannot give the same treatment to a person who is imprisoned or detained in a preventive manner as to a prisoner who has acquired a sentence with the irrevocably judged matter,” he said.

He insisted that the accused Guzman Alcantara for today’s hearing of the case Coral 5G “there is a 99.9% that don’t move it. She was still cleaning.

possible postponement

Lorenzo Paulino announced that the hearing to hear the appeal will be suspended due to no haber Moved to the accused.

“Apparently the hearing is going to be postponed as a result of the defendants not being transferred to the courtroom. It is something that is happening very frequently,” said the lawyer who defends one of the defendants in the case. Coral 5G.

imputed

In the case of alleged administrative corruption in the Coral 5G case, the PEPCA has implicated the generals Julio Camilo de los Santos Viola and Boanerges Reyes Batista.

Also the captain of the ship Franklin Antonio Mata Flores and Colonels Carlos Augusto Lantigua Cruz and Miguel Ventura Pichardo. include at the end Jehohanan Rodriguez Jimenez; civilians Erasmo Roger Pérez Núñez and Cesar Felix Ramos Ovalle.

The Public ministry He accuses them of prevarication, fraud against the State, official coalition. Likewise, falsehood, omission in the sworn statement of assets, illicit enrichment, money laundering, among others.