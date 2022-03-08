Accusonus is now from Meta and its plugins do not need ‘login’

The Accusonus Era Bundle Audio Restoration Plugin Package

Last Friday an email arrived to all registered users of Accusonus, under the title “Changes in your Accusonus account”. And what changes: thus, in one sentence, they reported that “Accusonus has joined Meta“, the corporation known as Facebook until very recently. Apparently, the purpose is “to democratize the creation of content by developing technology for millions of users”, without it being very clear what they mean.

More specifically, this corporate move means that products like SFX & Music Cellar, Mauvio, Beat Making & Drum Mixing will remain discontinued. About the popular audio restoration package ERA Bundle (which had reached its sixth version a few months ago) and the vocal effect Voice Changer they are said to “be supported until early 2023”.

Finally, in that same email a download link is offered for the latest version of ERA Bundle and Voice Changer, with an important unannounced novelty: when installing it, we warn that it is no longer necessary to log in in your Accusonus account to use the plugins, and in fact, they all work, including the “Pro” versions (whether they were part of your subscription or not). In other words, this seems to mean that registered users of these products are now free from the limitation on the number of devices per subscription, and with full access to all plugins.

In the coming weeks, Accusonus will return the money corresponding to the pending subscription time of each user. From there, we will see what they surprise us with.

