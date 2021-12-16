Acel Energie renews its support for the Spiders and the climbing gym

“An important reality for the area, we strongly believe in this activity”

50 boys in the competitive team, 30 courses a week, projects with schools and with the disabled

LECCO – Lecco renews its support for the Ragni di Lecco and, in particular, for the climbing gym in via Carlo Mauri and the hundreds of young people who attend it.

Support for an important reality for the area: “We are talking about a group that loves the mountains and allows us to love them – he said Giuseppe Borgonovo, president of Acel Energie -. A gym that is also a place for socializing and fun, as well as having an educational function for the over 150 children who attend it, who can get to know and appreciate the mountain, a reality that should never be underestimated. We strongly believe in this reality and we look to the same horizon “.

“Thanks to Acel which for years has helped us to carry out a lot of activities – said the president of the Ragni group Luca Schiera -. In particular, this year it was decided to focus on the gym and on young people as indoor sport climbing is a world in rapid expansion. We have seen an entire generation grow up in that gym, athletes who then joined the Ragni group and did activities all over the world. It is a structure with limits because the catchment area is so expanding that the spaces are no longer sufficient so there is an important expansion project “.

Luca Passini, president of the Ragni sport climbing team remembers his beginnings about twenty years ago: “It was a bet for the Ragni: no one wanted to manage it because they were afraid of not being able to recover costs. Today we manage a team of 50 athletes, we collaborate with schools, we do team building for companies, we carry out projects with disabled children, we organize 30 courses a week for children, teenagers and adults and we have 200 people on the waiting list for the courses . Now the spaces are tight but for a couple of years we have been working on a extension project which provides, among other things, the construction of a regulatory structure for Speed ​​climbing where the world champion Beatrice Colli he will be able to train without having to go to Milan “.

A project from 2,180,000 euros who already has received 1,500,000 euros in grants for the 2026 Olympics: “Other organizations have told us they want to participate in the project, we have not yet reached the finish line but we hope to get there soon”.