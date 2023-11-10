Acend KOWO’s thoughts on the PUBG Global Championship – NEWS

At the PUBG Global Championship 2023, starting on November 18, 32 teams from 4 regions will compete for over $2,000,000 in prizes.

I am Kowo, coach of Acend Club, and here is my opinion on the PGC:

Americas:

LG looked good after replacing Kickstart with M1Me, but like SSG and LGC they have yet to prove themselves internationally. Soniqs and Falcons are in the opposite situation: good international performances, sometimes poor at regional level

EMEA:

With Twisted Minds accumulating a large amount of PGC points, Howl and Exalt were able to enter PGC despite their disappointing performances in the latter part of the year.

FAZE and FUT esports have been doing very well in EMEA, but while FaZe hasn’t performed internationally, this FUT squad has yet to qualify for an international event. Acend Club managed a second place finish in PGS1, but has been steadily average since.

Pacific Asia:

As the host nation, Thailand can send 3 teams this year: PTS2 winner Theraton 5, long-time classic Daytrade, and underdog Purple Mood. Vietnam is sending Cerberus esports, a powerhouse that I hope does well, and Genius esports. Genius is a squad of proven players and the young (sometimes too young) Clories, who have failed to qualify for an international match this year.

The EXO clan has managed to qualify for another World Cup, barely beating Fury. PMA esports ousted Xavage Men (ex GEX) and E36 represents Japan.

ASIA:

As always, Asia looks like a strong region heading into the world championship, but those appearances have been deceptive in the past.

Almost all teams in China have undergone changes to their squads. 4AM picked up two New Happy players after PGS1, but recently picked Summer as their IGL and Tianba just dropped Longskrr, presumably because she was trying out for 17 Gaming. Then you have Tyloo, youngsters with crazy individual skills, and the wild card team Shen Yi Xin Long.

Korea is Danawa’s show, with Veronica 7 and GENG trying to keep up. Pentagram and Dplus Kia complete the Korean teams.

My favourites:

Of the four regions, the teams that really stood out are the 4 qualified through PGS Points. Twisted Minds, 17 Gaming and DNW have been dominating their own regions and coming out on top internationally, with Soniqs taking the crown at the recent PGS2. An honorable mention is Cerberus, which consistently performs well at global events.

The format:

The format is almost the same as in 2022, but the large WWCD-format survival stage has been replaced by a longer last chance stage. Less randomness is something that all players and many viewers love to see!

The groups

Since 17 and Soniqs are in separate groups, there will be no Moltinki/Sin contest, which is also the case with BUT and TWIS. In general, groups allow most teams to play their own game without too many problems. Tianba and Danawa especially are quite disputed regarding their loot spots, but I would expect them to settle peacefully.

For a full explanation of the entire event, loot point maps, bracket analysis, ranking drama, predictions, picking tips, and much more, check out the video!

Don’t forget to make your in-game Pick’ems and assemble your PUBG Esports fantasy roster in PUBG Global Championship 2023 Fantasy!