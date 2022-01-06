Acer presents Predator Orion 5000 and Predator Orion 3000, the new gaming desktops – Nerd4.life

To the CES 2022 the new ones were also presented gaming desktop from Acer, namely Acer Predator Orion 5000 and Predator Orion 3000, powerful desktop computers designed especially for higher performance in the videogame field.

Predator Orion 5000 mounts CPUs up to 12th generation Intel Core i7 (with Intel H670 chipset), which can be equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs to offer cutting-edge solutions. With Windows 11 built in, it comes with 64GB of DDR5 4,000MHz DDR5 RAM and has up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.05 SSD memory.

On the cooling and design front, count on ARGB-infused Predator FrostBlade 2.0 fans that use static pressure to optimize airflow, while sealed bearings and curved fan blade shape reduce noise and vibration.

Characterized by a particular obsidian black chassis, made of tinted glass and metal mesh, the ARGB hardware and fans are visible from the transparent side panels which, thanks to EMI compliance, protect the user and peripherals from potential electromagnetic interference.

Acer Predator Orion 5000

It is however possible to disassemble the body without tools to easily access the internal components, for example by introducing a different liquid cooling system up to 240 mm, in addition to the flexibility of configuration and updating.

Features that help reduce latency include the E3100G 2.5G Ethernet Controller Killer and Intel Wi-Fi 6E4 for more reliable internet connections; DTS: X Ultra allows gamers to transform any type of headphones or speaker into a sophisticated 360-degree sound system. Four USB ports (3x Type-A and 1x Type-C) and audio jacks located on the top of the chassis allow for easy access, while numerous other ports on the rear of the tower help to hide the cables that are handled less frequently from view.

Acer Orion 5000 data sheet