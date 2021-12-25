Sports

Acerbi: ‘Lazio again in 2022, but Premier charm’

After the controversy with the ultras who had asked for his removal, the defender announces that he wants to stay without hiding an open future

The ultras will have to wait. Francesco Acerbi sees himself “at Lazio also in 2022”, despite the clash with the Biancocelesti fans who in recent days have invited him in no uncertain terms to leave with an unequivocal banner (“Man without honor, away from Rome immediately”). A controversy stemming from his choice not to go under the curve occupied by Lazio fans in Venice after the success of Sarri’s team at Penzo. Defender reveals a Sky Sports to have a weakness for the Premier League, but despite everything he still sees Lazio.

no premier

“In the past I had the opportunity to go to England, I would have liked it because it is the best championship in the world – declares a Sky Sports speaking live on Christmas day -. It is fascinating and exciting, I would gladly go there. Watching the matches, you can see that the support and the atmosphere are of the highest level. “

that unforgettable European

Thinking back to 2021, Acerbi obviously has a fixed thought in mind. “The European Championships are a satisfaction that we will carry with us forever, it was a fantastic tournament – he says before moving his goal to next year with the national team -. Now we have to get to the World Cup: not qualifying would be a blow. The draw was not easy but given that there are months to go and there is the championship we will begin to think about it when the time comes. ”

December 25, 2021 (change December 25, 2021 | 19:27)

