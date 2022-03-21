Acevedo is summoned by El Tri; Pizarro and Orozco are low

Enrique Martinez Villar

Carlos Acevedo returns to Tri. Santos’ goalkeeper was called from last minute to be part of the Mexican National Team for the next FIFA date, this as a result of the injury that suffered jonathan orozco last Sunday at Xolos vs. Juárez.

The player confirmed his called to the media this Monday morning. As he points out in a video published by La Afición, the people from selections Nationals it Contact after knowing the state in which the goalkeeper of the border squad was.

“It was a surprise. Yesterday I was at my house and I received the call. I’m well happy and with a lot of hope to be able to go to Mexico,” said the saint, who will seek to fill Tata Martino’s eye to be considered in more calls.

Piojo Alvarado also goes

Chivas player, Louse Alvaradoas well I enter from last minute to the most recent announcement the Tata Martino to cover the place of Rodolfo Pizarro.

How could you know halftime, in Chivas told the striker that he will not travel with them this Monday to play two friendlies in United Statesgiven that will have what introduce oneself with the Mexican National Team as soon as possible.

Orozco and Pizarro, the casualties

The Rayados footballer, Rudolph Pizarro, will not be able to be with the Tri which will play on March 24 against the United States. Until now the player’s injury is unknownhowever, is not physically well, so they took the decision from remove it of the call.

Orozcomeanwhile, began present inconvenience at thigh at minute 35 of Xolos vs Juarez. Although the first half ended, Gil Alcalá came out in the second to defend the border squad’s goal.

When does El Tri play?

The Mexican National Team will play next March 24 vs. United States at the Azteca Stadium, then he will visit Honduras on Sunday 27 of this month and will close the FIFA date in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula on the 30th against El Salvador.

