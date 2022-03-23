Acevedo was summoned to the Tri after the injury of Jonathan Orozco

James 2 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 44 Views

Charles Acevedo was summoned at the last minute by Gerardo Martino to concentrate with Mexican team and make up for the absence jonathan orozcowho suffered an injury last Sunday during a game of the MX League.

The goalkeeper of the Xolos from Tijuana He was injured in the first half and had to leave the pitch prior to the second half of the match against FC Juarezafter having suffered a muscular discomfort.

At the moment the seriousness of the injury is unknown, however, it causes the tricolor team to drop out, which will play the last days of the Octagonal End looking for the ticket Qatar World Cup 2022.

Carlos Acevedo playing a friendly match with the Mexican National Team

The Tata Martino made the decision to call the doorman Santos Laguna to take the place of jonathan orozco and have a chance with El Tri again.

Acevedo He declared to the media that: “It was a surprise. Yesterday I was at home and I received the call. I am very happy and very excited to be able to go to Mexico.”

In addition, Rudolph Pizarro will not report with Mexican team who will play next March 24 against his similar United States.

The footballer of Monterey He is not physically well, a situation for which he was excluded from the call.

Carlos Acevedo before a friendly match with the Mexican National Team

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: RAÚL JIMÉNEZ BEFORE THE QUALIFYING VS THE UNITED STATES: ‘LET THE FANS SUPPORT US’

Source link

About James

Check Also

Santos reached an agreement with an Ecuadorian Brayan Angulo

tricolors Santos reached an agreement with one of the Ecuadorians that Fabián Bustos asked for. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved