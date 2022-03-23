Acevedo was summoned to the Tri after the injury of Jonathan Orozco

Charles Acevedo was summoned at the last minute by Gerardo Martino to concentrate with Mexican team and make up for the absence jonathan orozcowho suffered an injury last Sunday during a game of the MX League.

The goalkeeper of the Xolos from Tijuana He was injured in the first half and had to leave the pitch prior to the second half of the match against FC Juarezafter having suffered a muscular discomfort.

At the moment the seriousness of the injury is unknown, however, it causes the tricolor team to drop out, which will play the last days of the Octagonal End looking for the ticket Qatar World Cup 2022.

The Tata Martino made the decision to call the doorman Santos Laguna to take the place of jonathan orozco and have a chance with El Tri again.

Acevedo He declared to the media that: “It was a surprise. Yesterday I was at home and I received the call. I am very happy and very excited to be able to go to Mexico.”

In addition, Rudolph Pizarro will not report with Mexican team who will play next March 24 against his similar United States.

The footballer of Monterey He is not physically well, a situation for which he was excluded from the call.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: RAÚL JIMÉNEZ BEFORE THE QUALIFYING VS THE UNITED STATES: ‘LET THE FANS SUPPORT US’