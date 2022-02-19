Achieve an eyebrow laminate at home: easy, fast and cheaper

Many point to the British model Cara Delevingne as the ‘culprit’ that eyebrows have become an obsession for most girls. But also, Kylie Jenner was trend in the use of laminated eyebrows.

Cara Delevigne shows us her striking eyebrows!

Photo: Vogue

In the 90’s, the thin and arched eyebrows that were in fashion were used. But now, for a long time they have been thick, marked and bushy, giving them the prominence they deserve.

Today, the design eyebrows The one that stands out the most when it comes to making up and shaping them, especially among celebrities, is undoubtedly the brown lamination or straightening of the eyebrows with keratin. Do you know them? They are those that are combed upwards, with perfectly ordered and smooth hairs. A style in which the aim is to highlight the look, increase volume and enhance length.

Look sensational!

Photo: Vogue

This treatment is similar to the one used on the hair, smoothing it with this product, but aimed especially at the hair of the eyebrows. It is usually ideal for those with eyebrows rebellious, curly or uncontrollable who have always wanted to dominate them without success.

The first thing you should do is identify what kind of eyebrows you have and so you will know which is your ideal product to make them up.

Related news

But the question is, can we achieve this effect of laminated eyebrow without having to go through an aesthetic treatment? Of course it is and it is VERY simple, if you follow these steps that we show you below.

Kylie Jenner, fabulous with her laminated eyebrows!

Photo: Vogue

Michelle Arevalo, tiktoker and makeup artist, swept her tutorials on the makeup of eyebrows and shared a video in which he teaches how to achieve a laminated eyebrow using only two products that you have in your house. Take note! You will only need your usual eyebrow pencil and a hair styling gel.

First brush the eyebrows with the help of a goupillon and subtly fill them in with your favorite pencil.

Use a hair fixative gel to seal the hairs: comb them with the product forwards and backwards, and then take them up and achieve the characteristic effect of this type of eyebrows.

Run the brush along the edge of the brow to define its shape. For a more polished result, Michelle Arevalo proposes to clean the excess product with a little micellar water.

Finally, define the eyebrows by framing them with a concealer both in the forehead area and in the lower arch.

Don’t you have hair gel? Do not worry! You can achieve this effect by using pure Vaseline to seal the eyebrow hairs. You can also apply highlighter, instead of concealer, on the upper eyelid of the eye: in this way you will highlight the look even more, which is the main objective of this and other trends that bet on bushy and well-defined eyebrows.

With these tips, what are you waiting for to try it at home? This way you will wear impactful eyebrows in which they will highlight a captivating look.