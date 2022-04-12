Achieving mental and emotional well-being with the Colibrí Method, with Patricia Sánchez

In life, mental and emotional well-being is an aspect that needs a lot of diffusion in today’s society, since, over the years, its importance has been minimized as it is not considered part of health. However, it is a topic that is of great relevance and, specifically from the perspective of psychology for women, due to the need for societies that are more aware of their discomforts and conflicts, in a way that promotes mental health and happiness.

Patricia Sánchez is a psychologist with 12 years of experience in the psychotherapy of women and families. Additionally, she is a mother and a specialist in psychology for women, anxiety, self-esteem, letting go of emotions and healthy relationships, so that she can live calmly enjoying life experiences. This psychologist implemented a innovative method of own work as a treatment for these problems that so many women face today.

Approaches with different alternative methods of therapeutic approach

Within psychology for women and, in general, for any patient, there are various approaches with different therapeutic approach methods. According to the specialization of the psychologist and the need of the consultant, a therapy is adapted that satisfies the exposed needs, alleviates or solves the discomfort. Among the most common approaches are cognitive-behavioral and psychodynamic.

Professionals with a lot of experience, are trained and practice different approaches. Elaborate a specific method, alternative to the common ones in psychology for women, as is the case of the Hummingbird method used by psychologist Patricia Sánchez, it is not common. Currently, the day to day of women is very busy, so carrying out wellness treatments that involve a long period of time is complicated. The Colibri Method is designed with this factor in mind, since it is aimed at women with little time, but who want to live their lives with peace of mind through the management of emotions in an appropriate way.

This revolutionary methodology will do that, in less than six months, and with simple techniques that can be integrated on a daily basis, women enjoy well-being and vital tranquility for life. In addition, women who start this adventure will never be alone, since this method also offers orientation and guidance between sessions and personalized attention, tailored to the person.

On her website, where Patricia Sánchez explains in detail how this revealing method is structured, you can also find videos of women who have gone through the Colibri Method and who their lives have been transformed towards a path of well-being and pure balance.

Psychologist specializing in psychology for women and families

A very important aspect to take into account when it comes to attending therapy is that the professional is trained to help resolve the querent’s conflict and, if possible, to be a specialist in the area of ​​psychology for women. In this way, she will be able to structure a plan based on the psychological needs raised in the first session.

Patricia Sánchez, being a psychologist specializing in psychology for women and families, offers quality guidance guaranteed by the more than 300 patients who have consulted with her. Also, she has support materials that can be used to treat those problems present in many women today, such as low self-esteem, anxiety, bad mood, irritability and even problems with the couple or lack of understanding with children.

Due to her extensive experience in the area, psychologist Patricia Sánchez manages to help her patients improve communication, resolve conflicts and release control to live in peace and find happiness.