Achieving well-being with sports and nutrition, hand in hand with EPCO

Staying in shape often involves high expenses, purchasing expensive equipment or spending hours in a gym. The performance of physical activity allows to achieve the balance between a healthy body and a healthy mind.

However, there are alternatives such as EPCO, a platform for sport, nutrition and wellness dedicated to learning and practice on-line of yoga, meditation and fitnesswhich allows its users to transform their body and mind when, how and from where they want.

Through a monthly or annual subscription, the platform grants unlimited access to videos with classes of fitnesspilates, barre, yoga and meditation, in addition to nutritional guidance and the sale of accessories for such practices.

custom routines

Under the motto “Practice when, how and where you want with EPCO Wellness”, this platform confirms that it doesn’t take long to get in shape, since classes are organized by levels: beginner, intermediate and advanced. These sessions last between 5 and 50 minutes, depending on the client’s availability and space, which creates a routine adapted to each need.

Although EPCO is aimed at all types of audiences, it focuses mainly on women between 24 and 55 years old who want to keep fit from home. To do this, the company also has a “Collections” section, with classes of between 4 and 20 videos to achieve specific objectives such as strengthening the abdomen, an introductory yoga program or a 21-day challenge to get in shape, among many others.

Health and nutrition

Those people who want to tone their body through exercise should keep in mind that this is not the only aspect to take into consideration. Nutrition is as important, if not more so than sports. A good exercise routine must be accompanied by a proper diet, which is why EPCO has a nutritional advice section designed to help users eat healthy, improve their health and maintain their optimal weight. In this sense, the EPCO training platform helps to combine exercise with food, in order to feel better than ever about oneself, and at the same time improving physical figure and health.

In this section, subscribers will find simple and appetizing recipes, easy to make, ranging from exquisite vegetable dishes to green juices detox. Likewise, they will have individual or group sessions of different durations, in which they will learn to combine food in such a way that the body uses only the necessary energy, avoiding heavy digestion.

In addition to the different categories that EPCO offers for health care and physical and emotional well-being, it is worth highlighting the focus on quality in all aspects. EPCO has certified and specialized instructors in each of the subjects offered, so that the practices and training sessions are professional, effective and with a logical structure.

The quality is also appreciated in the design of all the content. With a founding team passionate about graphic design and art, it’s no surprise that both on the platform and in training sessions you can find a clean and neat aestheticsfrom the location of each video to the instructors’ wardrobe, at which point EPCO collaborates with the lingerie and sportswear firm Black Limba.

EPCO will continue to upload new training, nutrition and wellness programs every month, so users will always have content available to train when, where and how they want.



