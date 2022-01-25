Achille Lauro becomes Idol Superstar: new album and tour

Showy, indifferent, sexy, with a borgataro drawl and Gucci signature, Achille Lauro returns to the Ariston stage for the fourth year in a row with the song Sunday, accompanied byHarlem Gospel Choir, famous and long-lived American gospel choir. For this occasion, the singer born as a trapper in the musical underground and now in the peaks of Italian pop rock, launches Lauro – Achille Idol Superstar, new edition of the album Laurel. It will be released on Friday 11 February, but is already available for preorder.

7 new bonus tracks conclude the last work, a natural evolutionary continuation of the path made with 1969. Among these, of course, Sunday, the song that Achille Lauro will bring to the competition at the seventy-second Sanremo Festival.

“I’ve spent the last five months on an island with all my musicians to think only of the music,” said the singer who makes every performance a allegorical painting of seduction, provocation, stylistic quotations. In these five months the new songs were born, which are intertwined in a unicum with the album Laurel.

Between collaborations and more intimate compositions written in solitude, Lauro – Achille Idol Superstar it is a hybrid that moves between different genres, merging them, reinterpreting them. Count a tracklist of 20 songs. The album cover is the work of Miaz Brothers, artists of Italian origin active between London and Valencia.

Meanwhile, the countdown to the tour Achille Lauro Superstar – Electric Orchestra, which will start on May 27 in Rome at the Palazzo dello Sport to end on 23 July in Cattolica at the Arena della Regina (with the possibility of recovering the old dates skipped due to Covid).

The histrionic singer will be accompanied by 52 elements, in addition to the five members of the band, and will stage a whole new show, from the arrangements to the costumes, in his usual eccentric exploration between notes and fashion.

Always in search of experimentation, Achille Lauro will soon transform himself into an avatar, with a event-concert in the world of the metaverse, as already explored overseas by Travis Scott, Lil Nas X and Ariana Grande. With the Roblox project, he will tell Lauro – Achille Idol Superstar in a new dimension in which the users themselves can be Lauro, dress like Lauro, communicate with Lauro, with music merged into the logic of gaming.