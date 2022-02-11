Achille Lauro: out now “Lauro

It is now available Lauro – Achille Idol Superstar, new edition of the album Laurel: 6 new bonus tracks conclude the last work, a natural evolutionary continuation of the path made with 1969, of the most iconic and discussed artist of recent years. Between these, Sunday – the song that Achille Lauro led to the competition at the seventy-second Sanremo Festival accompanied by the Harlem Gospel Choir.

From the delicate ballad Pink Flowers to the most scratchy Winter memoriespassing from the rock of Rolling Stones and from the classic blues Sexy Boyup to the words in music of Foxy. The creative process undergone by these pieces – within the walls of a studio built for the occasion on the island of Albarella, the artist’s home for more than five months – took a long time to work, and then went to intertwine in a unicum exemplary with the rows of the album Laurel. A journey that has probably not yet reached its final stage but which gives a clear and precise identity of what the future ofartist-innovator of the Italian music scene.

Between collaborations with important authors and composers and more intimate pieces written in moments of complete solitude, Lauro – Achille Idol Superstar looks like a hybrid: crossover between different genres, unique and unmistakable style. The new tracks try to open a passage that leads straight to international music, breaking away from the logic of the market with the aim of moving towards an authentic and original mood.

Achille Lauro he is the first Italian artist to land in the metaverse carrying for the first time in the world a fashion-music event. Roblox and the metaverse platform that will host Achille Lauro Superstar featuring Guccian immersive experience in which the artist will decline his creativity and his music, continuing in the vein linked to the new album Lauro – Achille Idol Superstar. The event will be held from 18 to 27 February and will allow users to take part in 3 concerts with 3 different settings, between cult videos and unpublished videos. There will also be special virtual items Guccicollectible and obtainable only for the duration of the experience, inspired by the collaboration between Achille Lauro And Alessandro Michele. This initiative represents an innovation in the language that music and fashion assume towards the new generations. The collaboration between Achille Lauro and Gucci confirms and consolidates the presence of the brand with engaging activities for the Roblox.

It will leave Rome on May 27, 2022 on new tour Achille Lauro Superstar – Electric Orchestra who will see the artist, accompanied by 52 elements in addition to the 5 members of the band, to stage a whole new show, from the arrangements to the costumes, evolution of everything we have seen so far.