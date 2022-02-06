Achille Lauro, the singer’s Ferrari: power is imperative

Achille Lauro has a dream Ferrari: the Maranello car in the singer’s garage, finished fourteenth in Sanremo

The Sanremo experience ended with the fourteenth place in the standings, controversy and appreciation for his appearances on the Ariston stage, Achille Lauro he can console himself by getting back behind the wheel of his Ferrari.

Already at the beginning of his career, the singer sang stanzas that had a Maranello car as the protagonist. It was 2018 when Purple Rain was released, a song in which Achille Lauro he proclaimed his desire to own a Ferrari: “I smoke a red apple, red like the Ferrari che avrò ”the verse of the song which then became reality.

Not there Rolls Royce who also sang in his first participation in the Sanremo Festival in 2019, but a Red in the garage of the singer who owes his stage name to the Neapolitan shipowner of the same name. Returning to the car, the Ferrari proudly shown by Lauro on social networks is a 488 GTb, a real racing car, obviously red.

Achille Lauro’s Ferrari 488 Gtb

Achille Lauro showed the Ferrari 488 Gtb several times on social media, fulfilling the dream expressed in his song of owning a car from the company Maranello. Not just any car given that the Berlinetta has a very powerful engine: we are talking about a maximum power of 670 Hp and 760 Nm of torque for the 3.9-liter V8.

An engine that guarantees a maximum speed of 339 km / h and acceleration from a standstill capable of reaching 100 km / h in just three seconds. Real racing numbers for the model that took the legacy of the Ferrari 458 Italia. The singer has chosen a car that is certainly not cheap. It starts with a figure of around two hundred thousand euros which, of course, will be revised upwards based on the customizations required.

The details of the customizations requested by the Veronese singer are not known, but it is known that with the Ferrari 488 Gtb Achille Lauro has realized the desire to own a car from Maranello.

Achille Lauro in Sanremo 2022: how it went

Also this year Achille Lauro stood out at the Festival of Sanremo for his artistic performances, which have now become characteristic of his character. From the baptism of the first completely shirtless performance to the apology letter to Loredana Bertè, the singer-songwriter has made a lot of talk about himself in these 5 evenings. With his song “Domenica” sung with Harlem Gospel Choir he was classified in 14th position.