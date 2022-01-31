Achille Lauro, the tour dates, the festival where he returns for the fourth year in a row

“I dared, risked, ignored every rule and every pattern with my performances. I spent the last 5 months on an island with all my musicians to think only of the music “

From Friday 11 February will be available “Lauro – Achille Idol Superstar”, the new edition of the album “Lauro”, already available in preorder.

7 new bonus tracks conclude the latest work, a natural evolutionary continuation of the path made in 1969, by the most iconic and discussed artist of recent years. Among these, “Domenica” – the song that Achille Lauro will bring to the competition at the seventy-second Sanremo Festival.

The creative process undergone by these pieces – within the walls of a studio built for the occasion on the island that was the artist’s home for more than five months – required a long time to work, and then went to intertwine in a unicum exemplary with the strings of the album “Lauro”. A journey that has probably not yet reached its final stage but which gives a clear and precise identity of what the future of the artist-innovator of the Italian music scene will be.

Between collaborations with important authors and composers and more intimate pieces written in moments of complete solitude, “Lauro – Achille Lauro Superstar” looks like a hybrid: crossover between different genres, unique and unmistakable style. The new tracks try to open a passage that leads straight to international music, breaking away from the logic of the market with the aim of moving towards an authentic and original mood.

The cover of “Lauro – Achille Idol Superstar” is an original work by the international contemporary artists of Italian origin Miaz Brothers, active between London and Valencia. The pictorial technique they use is extremely particular, perfect for recounting the musical experience of this album, representing the freedom to choose to be what you want to be, leaving open interpretations, without precise definitions.

These are the tracks of the album: Foxy, Domenica, Latte +, Come me, Rolling Stones, Generation x, Barrilete cosmico, Sabato Sera, Fiori Rosa, one step away from God, Lauro, Stupid love songs, Female, Marilù, Pavone, Prequel, Just us, Sexy boy, you and me, winter memories.

Achille Lauro will be the first in Europe, preceded worldwide only by Travis Scott, Lil Nas X and Ariana Grande – he has decided to carry out his desire to experiment with new realities with the Roblox project that allows him to tell “Lauro – Achille Idol Superstar ”in its many facets, giving ample space to creativity in the world of the metaverse. In fact, we will attend the first event in the third dimension that brings together fashion and music, in a unique experience that will allow us to reach fans through a type of interaction that looks to the future and to the new generations. The users who will participate can be Lauro, dress like Lauro, communicate with Lauro and experience his music in an innovative way with the logic of gaming. The adventure in the metaverse allows to discover the true essence of the artist and the intimate nature of relationships in a new reality in which everyone can be all of us and in which what remains are the expressions of our souls.

After 26 platinum discs, 12 gold discs, the success of Rolls Royce, Me ne frego, and the five extraordinary paintings staged during the last edition as super guest, Achille Lauro is ready to return to the stage of the ‘Ariston for the fourth year in a row – absolute record, with the song “Domenica”, text by L. De Marinis, S. Manzari, D. Petrella / music by M. Ciceroni, M. Cutolo, G. Calculli, S. Manzari, accompanied by the Harlem Gospel Choir, one of the most famous gospel choirs in the world, and by the conducting of Gregorio Calculli.

On the evening of the covers of February 4th Achille Lauro will perform Sei beautiful with the same author and interpreter of the original song, Loredana Bertè.

On the stage of the Ariston Achille Lauro will wear Gucci clothes.

Achille Lauro has also announced the Achille Lauro Superstar – Electric Orchestra tour and is back on stage after the One night show last December.

During that magical and exclusive evening, for the first time in the world, spectators witnessed live the creation of a unique NFT work that reproduced the heartbeat and emotions felt by the artist during the performance. The NFTs sold out the same night within a few hours, collecting a large sum of money then donated to the child surgery department at the San Donato Group Polyclinic in Milan.

On the tour the artist will be accompanied by 52 elements, in addition to the 5 members of the band, and will stage a whole new show, from the arrangements to the costumes, an evolution of everything we have seen so far.

Tickets for the new tour dates will be available from 16:00 today on Ticketone and Ticketmaster. All holders of a previously purchased ticket for the Milan, Venaria Reale (TO), Cesena, Naples and Florence shows of the Achille Lauro Live 2022 tour must, to attend the new shows, confirm their participation in advance on this page https: //www.clappit.com/achille-lauro-2022 starting from 01 February 2022 at 11:00.

These are the dates:

05.27.22 ROME – Palazzo dello Sport

(Retrieved 30 October 2020 and 29 October 2021)

05.28.22 ROME – Palazzo dello Sport

(Retrieved 31 October 2020 and 30 October 2021)

05.31.22 ROME – Palazzo dello Sport

NEW DATE

03.07.22 NICHELINO (TO) – Sonic Park Stupinigi

(Recovery of October 19, 2020, October 18, 2021 and May 16, 2022 – Teatro della Concordia)

05.07.22 MILAN – SNAI San Siro Hippodrome

(Retrieved October 17, 2020, October 16, 2021 and May 6, 2022 – Lorenzini District)

08.07.22 BRESCIA – Arena Campo Marte

NEW DATE

09.07.22 MAROSTICA (VI) – Summer Festival Piazza Castello

NEW DATE

14.07.22 TAORMINA – Ancient Theater

NEW DATE

15.07.22 MESSINA – Piazza Duomo

(Retrieved December 30, 2021)

17.07.22 MATERA – Sonic Park Cava del Sole

NEW DATE

18.07.22 NAPLES – Arena Flegrea

(Retrieved 24 October 2020, 23 October 2021 and 21 May 2022 – Casa della musica)

20.07.22 FLORENCE – Piazza della Santissima Annunziata

(Retrieved October 28, 2020, October 26, 2021 and May 25, 2022 – Tuscany Hall)

23.07.22 CATTOLICA (RN) – Arena della Regina

(Retrieval of 22 October 2020, 21 October 2021 and 19 May 2022 – Cesena, Nuovo Carisport)