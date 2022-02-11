Among the most common problems among Italians, especially after a certain age, are the levels of excess fat and cholesterol in the blood. These are values ​​that should always be kept under control, possibly with medical support, to avoid running into more or less serious pathologies. Excessive volumes of fat and cholesterol, in fact, could affect the whole organism, with particular regard to the kidneys, liver, heart and brain.

Unfortunately, however, hypercholesterolemia or fatty liver does not always give obvious signals but it is possible to evaluate their levels through simple blood tests.

However, we will see that ailing liver and excesses of cholesterol and fat could be intercepted through a spy that few know.

Silent enemies

When we talked about this drink that could purify fatty liver by lowering excess cholesterol, we explained that the symptoms of this disorder may appear too late. Likewise, accumulations of cholesterol may not give warning if not properly monitored.

Still, it seems that excesses of cholesterol or a poor liver can sometimes be heralded by small plaques.

They are called xanthelasmas and are fatty deposits that appear on the eyes, eyelids or surrounding areas. These papular lipid accumulations vary in shape and size but generally tend to be yellow-white and rounded in shape. Xanthelasma could be linked to metabolic disorders and a consequent excess of fat and cholesterol in the blood.

Aching liver and excesses of cholesterol and triglycerides may be hiding behind this little-known spy

Furthermore, xanthelasma could also be associated with poor liver health. As reported by the pages of Humanitas, in fact, xanthelasma could depend not only on hypercholesterolemia but also on primary biliary cirrhosis and liver cirrhosis.

Furthermore, these accumulations of fat are also associated with thyroid problems, such as hypothyroidism, dyslipidemia or pancreatitis.

Although these accumulations of lipids would not cause pain and would not damage vision, a medical consultation in their presence would be advisable.

In fact, an expert may not only recommend a lower-fat diet but also the best method of removal.

Plaques can be surgically removed by laser, cauterization, drying, cryotherapy or with the classic scalpel.

