Achraf Hakimi, blooming piston | Paris Saint Germain

Already decisive three times in the first four matches of the season, the Paris Saint-Germain right-back seems more fulfilled than ever on the pitch.

He wasted no time when he signed in July 2022, to highlight himself, opening his goal counter that same month during a friendly match against Orléans. Since then, a year has passed. It’s been a year since Achraf Hakimi left Italy, which had crowned him champion, to join the French capital then in search of the 10th title of Champion in its history.

After a year of Parisian adaptation, the side can now boast of having made its mark on the right flank. Due to his versatility, it didn’t take him long either to ingest the new system put in place by Christophe Galtier on his arrival to speed up the offensives.

“This system gives a slightly more important role to the laterals who can project themselves more. I have more freedom to attack, knowing that I obviously also have a responsibility in defence. I feel really comfortable on the pitch like that”explains the Parisian n°2.

The proof by the stats

And obviously, this momentum is already bearing fruit, since Achraf has created chances in all 4 matches played by Paris Saint-Germain this season and has always shot at least once on goal. A sign, if one were needed, of his poise in the last meters.

Certain situations were also decisive for the team, such as during the very first Ligue 1 match of the season, against Clermont. Carried away in the wake of Neymar, he had opened his goal account with a sudden strike in the skylight to make the Parisian break.

A new key pass against Montpellier, and above all two goal situations that originated in his crampons: that of the opener, the result of his recovery near the surface, and that of the 3rd goal, thanks to his cross deflected for Neymar Jr.

A new match against Lille and two new key passes, where the 23-year-old even found the back of the net in the 39th minute. How ? On a superb combination where, again launched by Neymar Jr, the piston perfectly knew how to adjust a cross shot in the small net.

One more card in the deck of Hakimi, training winger. “It’s something I love to do. When I was little, I played a little higher and today I try to work on my finishing in training with my teammates. We laugh about it because I try to compete with them by scoring more goals and it pays off in matches. I have more opportunities because I am much higher and above all, I have more confidence in myself. I hope more goals will come! »confided the person concerned at the microphone of PSGTV.

And as if that weren’t enough, he split against Lille with a final high recovery in front of the Dogues area, converted into a decisive pass for Neymar Jr, and sublimated by Kylian Mbappé’s feint. All for the 5th goal of the Red and Blue. A particle accelerator which will once again be at the service of the collective this Sunday evening at the Parc des Princes opposite Monaco.

Coach Galtier’s word

“The contribution of our pistons is very interesting. It’s nice, but I’m not surprised given the quality of our players, which means that we can create danger at any time.”explained the Parisian coach in a post-match press conference.