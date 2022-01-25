ACI Tables 2022all the rules for the calculation of the mileage reimbursement and gods fringe benefit for the company cars.

The rates prepared by the ACI and applied by January 1, 2022 were published in Official Gazette of last December 28th.

These are the parameters to use to determine the fringe benefitnamely the pay in kind which derives from the concession to employees of company vehicles, used for mixed use for business and private needs.

For the purposes of company car taxationplease note that for contracts signed from 1 July 2020, the percentage for determining the fringe benefit was set at 25 percent of the amount corresponding to the annual conventional distance, set at 15,000 euros, on the basis of the cost calculated on the basis of the ACI tables. The percentages were also differentiated on the basis of vehicle emissions.

The ACI 2022 tablesavailable below in PDF format, are as usual divided according to the type of vehicle and power supply. Let us therefore dwell on the rules for the calculation of the mileage reimbursement and gods fringe benefit.

ACI 2022 tables, mileage reimbursement and fringe benefits: how to calculate

The ACI Tables 2022 were published in the Official Gazette of 28 December 2021 and, as expected annually, make available the running costs per kilometer from cars and motorcycles.

The rates determined by the ACI allow you to calculate fringe benefits for company cars, ie the remuneration in kind relating to the concession to employees of vehicles for mixed usei.e. for business and private purposes.

The same tables are also used to determine the mileage reimbursement due to the worker who uses his own private car for needs related to his profession.

As regards the determination of fringe benefits, please note that Article 51 of the TUIR, in paragraph 1, provides that the following constitute employee income:

“All sums and values ​​in general, for whatever reason, received during the tax period, also in the form of donations, in relation to the employment relationship. Sums and values ​​in general, paid by employers by the 12th day of January of the tax period subsequent to the one to which they refer, are also considered to be received in the tax period. “

By virtue of the principle of all-encompassingall sums and values ​​received in relation to the employment relationship therefore contribute to the formation of taxable income.

As regards company cars, however, it should be remembered that article 51 itself provides for particular rules of determination of taxable incomeand paragraph 4 at letter a) establishes the rules for the flat-rate determination of the value subject to taxation.

These rules have been modified by the 2020 Budget Law, with the aim of encouraging the use of vehicles with reduced CO2 emissions.

In particular for newly registered cars, motor vehicles for the mixed transport of people and things, motorhomes, motorcycles and mopedswhich have carbon dioxide emission values not exceeding 60 grams per kilometer, granted in mixed use with contracts signed starting from 1 July 2020for the determination of the employment income will be hired 25 percent (instead of 30 percent) of the amount corresponding to a conventional distance of 15,000 kilometers, calculated on the basis of the operating cost per kilometer, net of any amount withheld from the employee.

The percentage to be considered for the determination of taxable income and for the calculation of the deductibility it will then be determined with a scaled system:

to the 25 percent for vehicles with carbon dioxide emission values ​​up to 60 grams per kilometer;

for vehicles with carbon dioxide emission values ​​up to 60 grams per kilometer; to the 30 percent for vehicles with carbon dioxide emission values ​​exceeding 60 but not 160 grams per kilometer;

for vehicles with carbon dioxide emission values ​​exceeding 60 but not 160 grams per kilometer; to the 50 percent for vehicles with carbon dioxide emission values ​​exceeding 160 but not 190 grams per kilometer;

for vehicles with carbon dioxide emission values ​​exceeding 160 but not 190 grams per kilometer; to the 60 percentfor vehicles with carbon dioxide emissions exceeding 190 grams per kilometer.

For contracts stipulated by 30 June 2020will continue to apply old ruleson the basis of which the vehicles granted for mixed use contribute to the formation of employee income for the 30 percent of the amount corresponding to an annual mileage of 15,000 kilometers, calculated on the basis of the costs indicated in the ACI tables.

As usual, the ACI 2022 tables – hereinafter in pdf format for download – are divided by type of power supply of company cars.

ACI tables from 1 January 2022

Below is the pdf from the ACI 2022 tables to be used for the calculation of fringe benefits and mileage reimbursement for company cars.

Petrol vehicles in production and out of production

Tables ACI 2022 – petrol vehicles in production Click to download

ACI Tables 2022 – Discontinued Petrol Vehicles Click to download

Diesel vehicles in production and out of production

Tables ACI 2022 – diesel vehicles in production Click to download

Tables ACI 2022 – diesel vehicles out of production Click to download

Petrol-LPG and petrol-methane vehicles in production and out of production

ACI Tables 2022 – LPG and CNG petrol vehicles in production Click to download

Tables ACI 2022 – LPG petrol and methane petrol vehicles out of production Click to download

Electric and hybrid vehicles in production and out of production

Tables ACI 2022 – hybrid petrol and diesel vehicles in production Click to download

Tables ACI 2022 – hybrid petrol and diesel vehicles out of production Click to download

Electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in production and out of production

Tables ACI 2022 – electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in production Click to download

ACI Tables 2022 – discontinued electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles Click to download

Motorcycles and Motorhomes

Tables ACI 2022 – motor vehicles Click to download

Tables ACI 2022 – motor vehicles Click to download

Aci tables and mileage reimbursements 2022

THE mileage refunds are paid to workers for expenses related to costs proportional to useor related to the use of the vehicle (cost of fuel, maintenance and repairs, cost of tires, etc.) e non-proportional costsi.e. independent from the actual use of the vehicle (insurance, car tax).

To request mileage reimbursements, the expenses must be specifically documented.

In the ACI 2022 tables for mileage reimbursements the cars in production and those out of production are divided first.

The same are then divided according to the type of fuel: petrol, methane, diesel, LPG or electric. The tables also contain the data necessary for mileage reimbursements in the use of motor vehicles.

As specified by the ministerial circular 326/1997 if the vehicle used in a mixed way is not present in the new ACI tables, the most similar model must be used as a reference.

As regards the taxation of mileage reimbursements, calculated on the basis of the ACI tables (distance, vehicle type and cost per kilometer), the amounts recognized in relation to work performed in municipalities other than the one in which the workplace is located are not taxable. .

As clarified by the resolution of the Revenue Agency n. 92 / E / 2015:

if the distance traveled by the employee to reach the mission location from his / her residence is less than that calculated by the place of employment (lesser mileage reimbursement), the amount recognized is not taxable;

otherwise, ie if the distance traveled is greater than that calculated by the place of employment, and a higher mileage reimbursement is paid, the difference is included in the taxable income.

Mileage reimbursements ACI 2022 tables: taxation and deductibility

The assignment of cars for mixed use to employees has two fiscal consequences:

on the one hand the 70 percent deductibility costs for the employer;

costs for the employer; on the other the taxation of fringe benefits by the worker, calculated on the basis of ACI 2022 tables for mileage reimbursements in relation to the annual conventional distance of 15,000 km.

Basically, the fringe-benefit is the remuneration that the company pays to the worker for the use of cars for mixed purposes.

Starting January 1, 2021L’taxability of fringe benefits it is calculated in different percentages, determined on the basis of the emissions value of the above vehicles.

VEHICLE MODEL EMISSIONS INCOME IN KIND UNTIL JUNE 2020 INCOME IN KIND UNTIL 31 DECEMBER 2020 INCOME IN KIND FROM 1 JANUARY 2021 electric or plug-in hybrid below 60 g / Km 30 percent 25 percent 25 percent vehicles 60-160 g / km 30 percent 30 percent 30 percent vehicles 161-190 g / km 30 percent 40 percent 50 percent vehicles over 190 g / km 30 percent 50 percent 60 percent

As regards the tax treatment, the fringe-benefits do not contribute to the formation of employee income within the amount limit of € 258.23 in the tax period of reference.

As for businesses, the cost of car mileage reimbursements for business use can be brought in tax deduction of 70 percentas indicated in theArticle 164, paragraph 1 of the TUIR.

Partial deductibility is not subject to limits on the amount, but is limited to the cost of travel or rental rate for vehicles of 17 hp if petrol or 20 hp if diesel.

For more details on the rules for calculating mileage reimbursements, readers can consult the appropriate in-depth analysis.

Please note that the calculation can be made, upon registration, by accessing the ACI website.