ACI recognizes the quality and hygiene measures against Covid-19 at seven Aena airports

The Airports Council International (ACI) has awarded the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, Pamplona, ​​Reus, Seve Ballesteros-Santander, Murcia Region International and El Hierro airports the prize for the “Best Hygiene Measures” in Europe for the health measures implemented by Aena throughout the airport network against Covid-19.

What’s more, ACI has distinguished the airports of Valladolid, International Region of Murcia and El Hierro with the “Award for the Best Airport in Europe, in the category of aerodromes less than two million passengers a year.

Best hygiene measures in Europe

The recognition of ACI is especially relevant, since comes from the evaluations made by passengers in the ASQ (Airport Service Quality Program) surveys collected by ACI.

All the measures implemented in the Aena network in Spain are part of the Operational Recovery Plan (PRO) of the airport manager, which since April 2020 applied the recommendations of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The ACI award reflects the opinion of users who have notably valued all the measures adopted: health controls, social distance marks, protective screens, hydrogel dispensers, mandatory use of a mask or continuous information to the passenger.

This award recognizes, after two years of the pandemic, the continued commitment of these airports to their passengers, adapting its facilities to the needs of its users with the aim of guaranteeing the health and safety of passengers and employees.

The airports of Pamplona, ​​Seve Ballesteros-Santander and Murcia Region International receive this award for the second timeafter the recognition obtained last year.

Best Airport in Europe in its category

On the other hand, the award to the airports of Valladolid, International Region of Murcia and El Hierro to the Best European Airport in the category of less than two million passengers, in the ASQ awards (Airport Service Quality Program, Airport Service Quality) granted by ACI, recognizes the quality of service and highlights the effort made in recent years by these airports to improve quality parameters, both in its facilities and in the services it offers to airlines and travelers. El Hierro airport receives this distinction for the second time, since it was also awarded in the 2019 edition.

The ASQ program is a global benchmarking scheme in the airport industry. The awards are based on the results of the surveys of the ASQ international program on passenger service quality perception developed by ACI. ASQ surveys are carried out directly on passengers, who respond to questionnaires in which they assess aspects such as access, facilities, friendliness of staff, security, quality of meals and waiting time at the security control. All participating airports use exactly the same methodology.

ACI was established in 1991 to promote collaboration between airports and other partners in the world of aviation, such as the one that encompasses all airlines, IATA (International Air Transport Association), or CANSO (International Organization of Air Navigation Service Providers), with the aim of contributing to the development of a safe, efficient and respectful air transport system with the environment. Currently, this council has 717 members, who operate 1,950 airports in 185 countries.