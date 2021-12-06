Acids, Bitcoin mining and a bad trip to North Korea From CoinTelegraph



© Reuters. Acids, Bitcoin mining and a bad trip to North Korea



“Do you want to go to a crypto conference in North Korea in April?” it’s not a common question, but it was asked to me in early 2019 by Lou.

The Pyongyang Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference, which was attended by around 100 people, is the big draw in Lou’s book. That’s because eight months after the event, in November 2019, Virgil Griffith, who previously worked with the Foundation and was among the attendees Lou got to know, was arrested by the FBI for violating sanctions and illegally provided “highly technical information” to the North Korean government.

As Lou watched from the New York courthouse gallery on the first day of the trial in September this year, a “rather emotional” Griffith pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges to violate sanctions laws in a plea deal that could see him pass. six years in prison. This came as a surprise to Lou, who points out that Griffith’s lawyers had asked the judge to allow two suits “so that he can wear different suits on different days,” suggesting that they too expected a trial that lasted more than a day.

