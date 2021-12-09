Acids for the skin, what they are, how to use them and the most loved

No.he last years there is a lot of talk about acids for the skin, also thanks to celebs who go crazy for this type of treatment, even home made. Having become real beauty elixirs, however, acids are not all the same: only the right ones transform the skin, deeply cleaning it and making it more compact and luminous. To be calibrated carefully: a wrong choice can compromise skin well-being.

Acids for the skin, what they are and what they are for

«In recent years, cosmetic consumers have become more aware of the importance of the various steps of a functional beauty routine. Among these certainly exfoliation is essential especially in the case of thick and resistant leather “explains dOttoressa Camilla D’Antonio, Scientific Director and Co-founder of Miamo.

Exfoliating molecules are generally classified into alpha hydroxy acids (such as glycolic acid) and beta hydroxy acids (such as salicylic acid). “But there are also others, such as lactobionic acid and gluconolactone, so-called new generation acids because they are suitable for all skin types and almost free of side effects “.

Their main function? «Prepare the skin for the products applied subsequently, promoting skin renewal making the skin smooth and radiant ».

Cosmetic or dermatological

Another difference between acids is also in the concentration, cosmetic or dermatological: «The cosmetic is less concentrated and has a more superficial action, suitable for do-it-yourself cleaning; the dermatological acid, on the other hand, is more concentrated, ideal for professional use because it acts more in depth ».

How do you choose the right acid and when to use it?

«It is important to choose the acid not on the basis of the season but on the basis of your skin type and your needs. During the’winter however, they can be used with more serenity all those acids, such as glycolic, which can be photosensitizing“.

To use basically in the evening after cleansing, the frequency of use varies according to the type of skin and acid “For example, combination skin can use salicylic once a week while oily and acne-prone skin can use it up to 3 times a week.” While those of latest generation can be applied every day, specifies the expert.

Contraindications

A caveat: each acid can have contraindications. “The alpha hydroxy acids such as glycolic acid are mostly photosensitizers, while I beta hydroxy acids like salicylic acid they tend to instead dry the skinBut Camilla D’Antonio continues.

«If an acid is used in the way and with the right frequency and is suitable for your skin type, rarely has contraindications indeed it only brings many benefits to the epidermis ».

The acids most loved by the stars

But which are the most popular among celebs, the red carpet leather ones so to speak? From various interviews given to InStyle, glycolic acid is JLo and Angelina Jolie’s beauty secret, loved for its ability to decrease the production of melanin thanks to the hydroquinone contained. In other words, fights dark spots, photo-aging and hyperpigmentation, thus minimizing irregularities.

Jessica Alba, Margot Robbie and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley instead they are part of the ranks of supporters ofsalicylic acid, ideal for eliminating impurities combination skin but also to control sebum production and even acne.

Sofia Vergara and Jennifer Garner choose retinal acid instead to fight not only wrinkles but also the marks left by acne while thehyaluronic acid is used by Scarlett Johansson and Kerry Washington to keep the skin hydrated, as stated in several interviews.

