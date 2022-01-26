Acne and nutrition. Science says the link is there

There are numerous celebs who wage war on blackheads & Co. The first was Kendall Jenner who, with an approach body positivity, in 2018 it showed up on the red carpet of the Golden Globe with pimples in plain sight. At the time, stimulated by the approval of fans on social networks, she also encouraged those who suffer from it: “Don’t be blocked by acne”. He continued his battle, suggesting on social media pages and online magazines the routine that gives good results on his skin. “For years I have been trying to understand why I suffer from it. Is it the fault of the hormones? Maybe I’m allergic to something? Or am I using the wrong products? », He confided to hollywood.com. “I also wondered if it could be a dietary problem. So I tried to cut down on dairy products drastically and started drinking a lot of water. The improvements were not long in coming ». Proceeding by trial and error, in short, the supermodel has understood that there is a link between diet and acne. Good news for those who have to deal with rashes that (useless to deny) make you feel insecure and helpless.

Kendall Jenner at the Golden Globe Awards in 2018 (Photo by Kevork Djansezian / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images) Kevork Djansezian / NBC

A balance to be preserved

We have learned to care for the skin with ad hoc cosmetics and to protect it from UV rays that accelerate the aging process using sun creams. But that’s not enough. “We forget that his health comes from within and its beauty is also linked to the good functioning of the intestine. When there is inflammation of the intestinal cells, for example, the important function that prevents the passage of foreign and harmful substances both for this environment and for blood cannot be guaranteed “, explains Federica Almondo, specialist in food science, nutrigenetics expert and founder of Cerva 16 in Milan «Another important factor in preserving its integrity is to keep the body’s detoxification systems efficient (a role mainly played by the liver), also influenced by the quality of the diet. The consequences of this situation are manifested by skin discomforts such as acne, a multi-factorial inflammatory disease that can arise due to different factors and that can also be treated by paying attention to what you put on your plate “.

In these cases it is essential to avoid pro-inflammatory nutrition. «An excess of sugars, salt, alcohol, dairy products, gluten and food additives increases inflammation and intestinal permeability, preventing it from functioning correctly. The preservatives, on the other hand, generate toxins and overload the liver, causing a worsening of the situation. Foods, on the other hand, should be privileged anti-inflammatory and detoxifying», Underlines the expert. Here are some tips to put into practice right away to effectively control rashes.

Reduce your consumption of gluten and lactose, both substances that inflame the intestine; Limit refined foods and sugars as much as possible in general, responsible for glycemic spikes in the blood that promote inflammation; Increase your consumption of fish and dried fruit for the content of Omega 3 (natural anti-inflammatories) and of good vegetable fats like theextra virgin olive oil (also rich in vitamin E, which is precious for the skin in general); Fill up on seasonal fruit and vegetables and whole grains which, in addition to being rich in prebiotic fibers (nourishment for the intestinal protective flora), contain vitamins and minerals that promote the good efficiency of the immune system. Don’t strain your systems detoxification of the organism, eliminating industrial products and, in general, the junk food (french fries, hamburgers, sweets, sweets and industrial snacks). Reduce the salt because it causes an imbalance of fluids in the body. It creates the so-called domino effect: it contributes to dry skin which, in turn, favors the onset and worsening of acne.

Integration is required

«Given that quality food remains our first nutraceutical, literature and clinical studies confirm the effectiveness of taking food supplements. They are valuable for several reasons: they help to fill nutritional deficiencies, rebalance the microbiome (thanks to specific probiotics), and actively fight inflammation thanks to the contribution of natural substances “, underlines Almondo.

The Omega 3 and the turmeric they top the list for their proven anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. While it zinc facilitates the transport of vitamin A into the skin and promotes the healing process, the silicon and the C vitamin instead, they promote the formation of collagen. Not to forget, then, thefolic acid, involved in important skin biochemical processes, the methylsulfonylmethane, source sulfur, for its pivotal role in the formation of fibers that give tone and compactness. Finally, green light for nutritional supplements based on milk thistle, very useful because the silymarin (its main component) supports liver purification and facilitates the elimination of toxins.

When it comes to food supplements, it is always wise to be careful. «To be effective formulations and dosages should always be recommended by a professional», warns the specialist. “If there are complications such as deep lesions and scars, then, an adequate protein intake is essential to provide the raw materials for the construction of collagen and for the regeneration of skin cells”. For this purpose, a little of should always be added to each meal proteins, in particular those of animal origin with a high biological value such as meat, fish or eggs. There is another caveat: Collagen is also required for building collagen C vitamin: therefore green light for kiwi, citrus and red fruits.