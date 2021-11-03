Acne is not just a problem of adolescence! Here’s what to do when it happens to you as an adult

We thought we had left it behind, but instead it can come back even in adulthood. Acne is not just a problem of adolescence.

Everyone, some more and some less, have suffered from acne And pimples during puberty, a period where ours skin is put to the test. And when it comes to obvious signs, the discomfort becomes even greater. But what happens when it comes back in adulthood?

It is not a problem of a few, many famous people have admitted that they have suffered from acne even in adulthood, since Natalie Portman as far as Miley Cyrus. To take care of this problem it is necessary to act directly on the skincare rather than hiding with layers of make-up.

Adult acne: how to take care of our skin

The expert, Prof. Antonino Di Pietro, director of Vita Cutis Dermoclinical Institute of Milan, stated that when acne appears, beyond the age range, it must be treated as soon as possible, because when sebaceous glands they become inflamed they can also leave signs over time.

Simply waiting for it to pass by itself is not advisable, it is necessary to act directly with the help of the active principles that they can to balance L’excess sebum, as well as antibacterial to counteract the infection e anti-inflammatory. Plus you have to get products regenerating that repair damage in the skin.

Alusil : excellent for its antibacterial, sebum-reducing action, it helps with regard to skin repair.

: excellent for its antibacterial, sebum-reducing action, it helps with regard to skin repair. Serums with fospidine: recommended for erasing blemishes and helping scars.

recommended for erasing blemishes and helping scars. Natural supplements: in particular those with biotin, inositol, echinacea, glutathione .

in particular those with . If the situation does not improve, a recourse is indicated specialist medical consultation.

Diet: the dermatologist Ines Mordente he specified that there is a connection between nutrition and the skin. For example hiring too many dairy product or sugars they can increase the glycemic level in the blood and promote forms of acne of metabolic origin.

If acne leaves its mark: There are specific treatments to remedy the signs of this problem. Eg biostimulating peels with machinery such as carboxytherapy, as well as laser treatments. They are solutions that must be interspersed with each other according to the person and in any case following a personal skincare.