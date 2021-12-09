Acquanegra, goodbye to the volunteer with a heart of gold

Country in mourning for Limberto, Auser collaborator struck down by a heart attack at the age of 62. The mayor: “The community loses a symbol of altruism”

ACQUANEGRA ON THE CHURCHES. He never looked at the political color, he simply lent a hand to all the realities that are committed to helping those who suffer. Acquanegra sul Chiese weeps Augusto Limberto, died at 62 of a heart attack.

The news of the disappearance of the commercial agent threw the family members and the many people who knew and respected him into despair. Son of the former police marshal of the Acquanegra sul Chiese station and of a teacher, Limberto was a reference figure for local volunteering. In recent years, in particular, he worked hard for Mosio’s Auser, an association that remembered him on social networks with a touching farewell message: “For years – we read in the post on Facebook – we have been surrounded by fantastic collaborators who have believed in this project since the birth of the association, donating their time despite the thousands of commitments of daily life. But first of all many people have collaborated with Auser guided by feelings of friendship, love, esteem for the work of others. Here, one of these friends and collaborators was Augusto Limberto. We are still incredulous and so are all those who have had the opportunity to appreciate his great and affectionate availability. You will always be in our hearts, rest in peace ».

In the past, the 62-year-old had spent himself on the “Acquanegra per tutti” association with the aim of raising funds for the Mantuan Oncological Institute. He had also put himself on the line for the sporting realities of the country.

“We are losing a good person who has given so much to our community – said the mayor of Acquanegra sul Chiese, Monica De Pieri yesterday – The commitment to help others has marked his existence. The municipal administration is close to its loved ones in such a tragic moment, everyone will miss it ».

The date of Limbert’s funeral has not yet been set.